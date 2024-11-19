➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool FC News  

Kelleher rumour rubbished & Southampton ref confirmed – Latest Liverpool FC News

Rumours of Caoimhin Kelleher joining Chelsea have been shut down, while the referee for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton has been confirmed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 9, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kelleher has been outstanding in the absence of Alisson this season, keeping four clean sheets in eight appearances.

Despite the 25-year-old being linked with a move to Chelsea, that rumour has been rubbished by the Mail‘s Chelsea reporter Kieran Gill.

He claims that the Blues are “not looking at” a deal to sign Kelleher, in a move that Liverpool would surely not have sanctioned anyway.

A 2025 exit for Kelleher does make sense, in terms of him starting regularly at another club, but selling him to a direct rival would be a risk.

Liverpool likely wouldn’t complain if he wants to stay put, but with Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in, next summer could be the right time for a new challenge.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, October 21, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Sam Barrott has been confirmed as the referee for Southampton vs. Liverpool on Sunday, with Michael Oliver on VAR. Meanwhile, Saints centre-back Jan Bednarek is out injured with a knee issue!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. General. Flag. Banner. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

  • OPINION: Arne Slot maintains Anfield feel-good factor, but next challenge matters most, writes Adam Beattie

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 31, 2022: Everton's manager Frank Lampard during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Everton FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Coventry are in reportedly in advanced talks with Frank Lampard to make them their new manager. How does he keep getting these jobs? (Sky Sports)
  • Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers has signed a new long-term deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030. He looks like a great prospect!
  • After waiting 140 games for a win, San Marino have won twice in as many months, sealing a 3-1 victory away to Liechtenstein to earn promotion into League C of the UEFA Nations League. They’d beat Everton on this form!

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool, England - Monday, January 1, 2007: Liverpool's Peter Crouch scores a spectacular overhead kick goal against Bolton Wanderers during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2005, Liverpool beat Portsmouth 3-0 in the Premier League at Anfield, but it was most significant for a missed penalty.

Peter Crouch fluffed his spot-kick attempt, with Boudewijn Zenden burying the rebound, meaning his wait for a first Reds goal continued.

It was Crouch’s 15th appearance for Liverpool, highlighting his struggles, and he had to wait until early December at home to Wigan to finally find the net.

Like London buses, two came along at once that day, with the striker able to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

