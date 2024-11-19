Rumours of Caoimhin Kelleher joining Chelsea have been shut down, while the referee for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton has been confirmed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Kelleher has been outstanding in the absence of Alisson this season, keeping four clean sheets in eight appearances.

Despite the 25-year-old being linked with a move to Chelsea, that rumour has been rubbished by the Mail‘s Chelsea reporter Kieran Gill.

He claims that the Blues are “not looking at” a deal to sign Kelleher, in a move that Liverpool would surely not have sanctioned anyway.

A 2025 exit for Kelleher does make sense, in terms of him starting regularly at another club, but selling him to a direct rival would be a risk.

Liverpool likely wouldn’t complain if he wants to stay put, but with Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in, next summer could be the right time for a new challenge.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Mo Salah is already back at the AXA Training Centre, with footage also showing Alisson doing some recovery work. Will Ali be back soon?

Sam Barrott has been confirmed as the referee for Southampton vs. Liverpool on Sunday, with Michael Oliver on VAR. Meanwhile, Saints centre-back Jan Bednarek is out injured with a knee issue!

Paul Joyce has claimed that Jurgen Klopp discussed a move for Man United flop Antony in 2022, seeing him as a replacement for Salah

Virgil van Dijk has reported back to the AXA after leaving the Netherlands squad early, with Ronald Koeman claiming the skipper has “minor” issues

Ibrahima Konate could now be handed the France captaincy on a permanent basis, ahead of talks with current skipper Kylian Mbappe. What an honour that would be!

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool and music: What our anthems say about us, by guest author Paul Brand

OPINION: Arne Slot maintains Anfield feel-good factor, but next challenge matters most, writes Adam Beattie

Elsewhere in the football world today

Coventry are in reportedly in advanced talks with Frank Lampard to make them their new manager. How does he keep getting these jobs? (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers has signed a new long-term deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030. He looks like a great prospect!

After waiting 140 games for a win, San Marino have won twice in as many months, sealing a 3-1 victory away to Liechtenstein to earn promotion into League C of the UEFA Nations League. They’d beat Everton on this form!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2005, Liverpool beat Portsmouth 3-0 in the Premier League at Anfield, but it was most significant for a missed penalty.

Peter Crouch fluffed his spot-kick attempt, with Boudewijn Zenden burying the rebound, meaning his wait for a first Reds goal continued.

It was Crouch’s 15th appearance for Liverpool, highlighting his struggles, and he had to wait until early December at home to Wigan to finally find the net.

Like London buses, two came along at once that day, with the striker able to breathe a huge sigh of relief.