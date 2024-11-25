Mohamed Salah has insisted that both he and Virgil van Dijk “will play at the highest level for as long as possible,” regardless of their future at Liverpool.

Salah has dominated the headlines on Monday after a rare interview with the Merseyside press after Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton.

The 32-year-old declared himself “more out than in” at present when it comes to his future beyond the end of the season, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

• READ: Salah’s contract remarks are a concerning sideshow, but no need for hysteria

Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also into the final months of their deals and the captain joined Salah in the mixed zone at St Mary’s.

In extended footage of Salah’s conversation with journalists, the Egyptian referred to Van Dijk alongside him and pledged that they would both “play at the highest level for as long as possible.”

“I’m very professional, everybody can see my work I think, so I’m just trying to enjoy my football,” Salah said when asked if he believed he could play at the top into his late 30s like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“And I will play at the top level as long as possible, for sure, me and this man (Van Dijk).”

Asked specifically about links with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Salah replied: “I don’t want to speak about that, I don’t want to think about that.

“I’m just focused with the team now and with the end of the season.”

When put to him that he seemed to be doing all he could on the pitch to position himself well in contract talks, Salah insisted his focus was purely on the team.

“I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I’m trying to give it all for myself and for the club,” he said.

Salah added, with a smile: “We’ll see what happens next.”

It is impossible to ignore that both Van Dijk and Salah are nearing the traditional twilight of an elite player’s career, with the Dutchman turning 34 in July and the Egyptian 33 in June.

But neither appear to be anywhere near slowing down, which should encourage those within Liverpool’s hierarchy that they are worth extended deals despite their top-level wages.

If they are allowed to leave, it would undoubtedly pique the interest of the world’s best clubs, but Salah is adamant that his priority is Liverpool.

“I’m not retiring soon. So I’m just focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League, hopefully the Champions League as well,” he continued.

“But yeah, it’s disappointing [that no formal offers have been made yet], but we’ll see.”