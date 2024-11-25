➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah contract update & Vinicius Jr out vs. Reds – Latest Liverpool FC News

Mohamed Salah has dropped a major update on his contract situation, while Vinicius Jr. is out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah was magnificent on Sunday, showing why he deserves a massive new deal after his match-winning heroics at Southampton.

In a concerning update, however, the Egyptian legend said that he is currently “more out than in” at Liverpool, having not yet had any offer from the club.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in,” Salah said.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands.

“As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Salah showed at Saints why a new deal is simply a must before next summer, with the 32-year-old still at the peak of his powers.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Real Madrid are without Vinicius Jr for their trip to Liverpool on Wednesday evening, following a new injury. That’s a big boost for the Reds!
  • Eintracht Frankfurt insist “no contact” has been made with Liverpool over a move for star player Omar Marmoush, despite constant rumours linking him with the Reds
  • Salah has insisted that both he and Virgil van Dijk “will play at the highest level for as long as possible.” Sign them up, FSG!

More from This Is Anfield

  • DEBATE: Salah’s contract remarks are a concerning sideshow, but there is no “need for hysteria” – two interesting views on Monday’s big news
  • Liverpool did not allow Southampton a touch in their half in a 12-minute squeeze that created their eight-point gap, with stats outlining their domination at St Mary’s

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 20, 2024: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the FA Cup Semi-Final between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It’s not only Salah who seems disappointed right now, with Kevin De Bruyne saying no talks have taken place with City over an extension. He is out of contract next summer (Sky Sports)
  • Newcastle are said to be interested in signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with Liverpool linked with him recently. He’d be an excellent signing for anyone! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

2001: Robbie Fowler celebrates vs. Man United

On this day in 2001, Robbie Fowler made the final appearance of his first spell as a Liverpool player.

It came in a 1-0 win at home to Sunderland in the Premier League – Emile Heskey scored the only goal – being substituted at half-time, prior to joining Leeds.

Fowler made an emotional return to Liverpool in January 2006, however, and while he was past his peak at that point, there were still sporadic moments of class.

The legendary striker finished his Reds career with a tally of 183 goals in 369 appearances.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024