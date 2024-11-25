Mohamed Salah has dropped a major update on his contract situation, while Vinicius Jr. is out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah was magnificent on Sunday, showing why he deserves a massive new deal after his match-winning heroics at Southampton.

In a concerning update, however, the Egyptian legend said that he is currently “more out than in” at Liverpool, having not yet had any offer from the club.

“We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in,” Salah said.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands.

“As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Salah showed at Saints why a new deal is simply a must before next summer, with the 32-year-old still at the peak of his powers.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Real Madrid are without Vinicius Jr for their trip to Liverpool on Wednesday evening, following a new injury. That’s a big boost for the Reds!

Speaking of Madrid, they have announced their 19-man squad to face Liverpool, with six key players out, including Aurelien Tchouameni

Eintracht Frankfurt insist “no contact” has been made with Liverpool over a move for star player Omar Marmoush, despite constant rumours linking him with the Reds

Salah has insisted that both he and Virgil van Dijk “will play at the highest level for as long as possible.” Sign them up, FSG!

Wataru Endo has received strong praise from Slot for his cameo on Sunday, hailing the “amount of balls” the midfielder won. His experience will be key this season

More from This Is Anfield

DEBATE: Salah’s contract remarks are a concerning sideshow, but there is no “need for hysteria” – two interesting views on Monday’s big news

Media urge Liverpool to hand “one of the greatest” Salah a new contract. It is an absolute no-brainer at this point!

More on Salah’s contract: FSG branded “negligent” by fans in This Is Anfield’s comments section!

Liverpool did not allow Southampton a touch in their half in a 12-minute squeeze that created their eight-point gap, with stats outlining their domination at St Mary’s

Elsewhere in the football world today

It’s not only Salah who seems disappointed right now, with Kevin De Bruyne saying no talks have taken place with City over an extension. He is out of contract next summer (Sky Sports)

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with Liverpool linked with him recently. He’d be an excellent signing for anyone! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2001, Robbie Fowler made the final appearance of his first spell as a Liverpool player.

It came in a 1-0 win at home to Sunderland in the Premier League – Emile Heskey scored the only goal – being substituted at half-time, prior to joining Leeds.

Fowler made an emotional return to Liverpool in January 2006, however, and while he was past his peak at that point, there were still sporadic moments of class.

The legendary striker finished his Reds career with a tally of 183 goals in 369 appearances.