Kostas Tsimikas was expected to start for Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Southampton, but the left-back was not part of the squad at St Mary’s.

With Liverpool preparing for an Anfield double-header against Real Madrid and Man City, the expectation was that Tsimikas would be handed starting duties against Southampton.

But with the teamsheet released 75 minutes before kickoff the Greek’s name was notably absent from both the starting lineup and the bench.

Andy Robertson started instead, with it now possible that the No. 26 plays against all three of Southampton, Real Madrid and Man City in the space of eight days.

It comes with Tsimikas having suffered a knock in training, ruling the 28-year-old out of contention, per The Athletic‘s James Pearce.

The suggestion is that, it being a knock, he will not be sidelined for long, though the extent of his issue remains to be seen.

Arne Slot made three changes to his side from the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last time out, including Conor Bradley coming in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo replaced Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz due to concerns over their game time and travel while away on international duty in South America.

Darwin Nunez started up front, however, with the No. 9 not having featured as prominently for Uruguay.

Injuries to Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas meant Joe Gomez was the only full-back option on the bench, with Slot naming two reserve goalkeepers in his squad in Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies.