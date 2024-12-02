➔ SUPPORT US
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 Reds “close” to return & storm threatens derby – Latest Liverpool FC News

Diogo Jota and Alisson appear to be closing in on injury returns for Liverpool, while the Reds’ clash with Everton is under threat because of awful weather.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jota hasn’t featured for the Reds since suffering a rib injury at home to Chelsea in October, with Alisson absent since limping off at Crystal Palace earlier that month.

Thankfully, it looks as though they are nearly back in the fold, with Slot confirming as much in his pre-Everton press conference, saying the same about Federico Chiesa.

“Our main worry is, at this moment, if we look at how close they all are to playing,” Slot said.

“There’s only three injuries left and that’s in our last line, with Diogo being close to being back, Federico being close and the same for Alisson.

“That means only Ibou, Conor, and Kostas are a bit further away from playing time.”

While Jota and Alisson aren’t back for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday, a return potentially feels on the cards next week.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 27, 2023: A general view of Goodison Park before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool supporters attending Saturday’s derby have been advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings. It’s going to be a windy one!
  • Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round will take place on Saturday, January 11, with kickoff at 12.15pm (GMT)

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson spoke to Everton fan and writer Sam Whyte about tomorrow’s game, with the Blues’ chaotic defence hopefully set to play into Liverpool’s hands:

“We’ve had a nightmare really.

“If nothing else, you’d expect a Sean Dyche team to be defensively organised, but chaos at the back combined with a terminal lack of goals has made for really grim watching.

“A good result against Wolves was desperately needed, so hopefully, we can carry some of that momentum forward.”

Everton desperate to neutralise Mo Salah but “chaos at the back” spells trouble

Elsewhere in the football world today

  • Jose Mourinho has brilliantly taken a swipe at Pep Guardiola after his Anfield gesture last weekend – Liverpool fans will love this!
  • Mikel Arteta says he wants his Arsenal side to be “kings of everything” in all facets of their game, amid much talk about their set-piece prowess. Are you worried about them? (BBC Sport)
  • Pep Guardiola hasn’t exactly spoken confidently about Kevin De Bruyne signing a new Man City deal, saying “we will see.” It does feel like he could leave in 2025, thankfully!

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 6, 2017: Liverpool's captain Philippe Coutinho Correia celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Spartak Moscow at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2017, Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool romped to a 7-0 win at home to Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick for the Reds before joining Barcelona the following month, with Sadio Mane bagging a brace.

There were also goals from Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Also on this day in 1986, Ian Rush made his 300th Liverpool appearance, and his 200th in the league, as the Reds lost 2-0 at Watford.

John Barnes scored against his future club.

