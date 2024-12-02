Diogo Jota and Alisson appear to be closing in on injury returns for Liverpool, while the Reds’ clash with Everton is under threat because of awful weather.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Jota hasn’t featured for the Reds since suffering a rib injury at home to Chelsea in October, with Alisson absent since limping off at Crystal Palace earlier that month.

Thankfully, it looks as though they are nearly back in the fold, with Slot confirming as much in his pre-Everton press conference, saying the same about Federico Chiesa.

“Our main worry is, at this moment, if we look at how close they all are to playing,” Slot said.

“There’s only three injuries left and that’s in our last line, with Diogo being close to being back, Federico being close and the same for Alisson.

“That means only Ibou, Conor, and Kostas are a bit further away from playing time.”

While Jota and Alisson aren’t back for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday, a return potentially feels on the cards next week.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool supporters attending Saturday’s derby have been advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings. It’s going to be a windy one!

Amazon Prime have apologised to Slot and Liverpool after incorrect claiming the boss entered referee Andy Madley’s dressing room at half-time away to Newcastle. Too right!

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round will take place on Saturday, January 11, with kickoff at 12.15pm (GMT)

Virgil van Dijk says he is still in contact with “life-changing” Jurgen Klopp, as the former Liverpool boss prepares to start his new job at Red Bull

The boss also wants to be “aggressive in a smart way” at Goodison, having watched last season’s derby defeat at Goodison

Slot has discussed Ryan Gravenberch’s workload and questioned Alexis Mac Allister‘s yellow card in midweek. Madley is not a popular man!

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson spoke to Everton fan and writer Sam Whyte about tomorrow’s game, with the Blues’ chaotic defence hopefully set to play into Liverpool’s hands:

“We’ve had a nightmare really. “If nothing else, you’d expect a Sean Dyche team to be defensively organised, but chaos at the back combined with a terminal lack of goals has made for really grim watching. “A good result against Wolves was desperately needed, so hopefully, we can carry some of that momentum forward.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Jose Mourinho has brilliantly taken a swipe at Pep Guardiola after his Anfield gesture last weekend – Liverpool fans will love this!

Mikel Arteta says he wants his Arsenal side to be “kings of everything” in all facets of their game, amid much talk about their set-piece prowess. Are you worried about them? (BBC Sport)

Pep Guardiola hasn’t exactly spoken confidently about Kevin De Bruyne signing a new Man City deal, saying “we will see.” It does feel like he could leave in 2025, thankfully!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2017, Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool romped to a 7-0 win at home to Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick for the Reds before joining Barcelona the following month, with Sadio Mane bagging a brace.

There were also goals from Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Also on this day in 1986, Ian Rush made his 300th Liverpool appearance, and his 200th in the league, as the Reds lost 2-0 at Watford.

John Barnes scored against his future club.