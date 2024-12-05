Some key Liverpool under-21 team news on Monday has hinted at several youngsters being involved in the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Arne Slot‘s side head to St Mary’s on Wednesday for a quarter-final meeting against Southampton, with the Dutchman expected to ring the changes.

On Monday, the U21s played out a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Crystal Palace in Premier League 2, but there was no sign of four key youngsters in the squad.

Amara Nallo, James Norris, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns were all absent from the game, suggesting that they could be in the senior squad on Wednesday night.

Tyler Morton is also fit again and likely to be in the squad at the very least, having in the last round at Brighton.

They are highly unlikely to all start but with Andy Robertson suspended, Norris stands a good chance of being drafted in at left-back.

Centre-back Nallo, midfielder Nyoni and striker Danns are all exciting options, but the latter feels least likely to start given Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa returning from injury.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Robertson should not have been sent off against Fulham, according to one expert in particular, who said he could be “considering” an appeal

Russell Martin has been sacked by Southampton after their 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham, with U21s’ boss Simon Rusk in charge for the Liverpool game

Saints could be boosted by the return of key goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for the tie with the Reds at St Mary’s. He missed the league clash last month through injury

Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has responded to rumours linking loanee Kaide Gordon with a return to Liverpool in January. He says the decision is with the youngster

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby has assessed Liverpool’s potential move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, warning the Reds AGAINST signing him:

“More feasible options could come in Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, 21, Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri, 23 or Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, 18; players with both age on their side and experience under their belt. “As while Liverpool are left to ruminate over a player who, though key, appears to have passed his peak, there is no sense targeting another who, regardless of whether or not he just lit up Anfield, will be reaching his own soon enough.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Lijnders has been sacked by Red Bull Salzburg after just six months in charge. It’s been a real baptism of fire in management for Jurgen Klopp‘s former assistant

Wolves hope to complete a deal for Al Shabab boss Vitor Pereira to become their new head coach in the next 24-48 hours, following the sacking of Gary O’Neil over the weekend (Sky Sports)

In a shocking story, Austria striker Guido Burgstaller had his skull fractured when he was attacked in the centre of Vienna. We wish him all the best (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1969, Roger Hunt was sold by Liverpool, completing a move to Bolton for £33,000.

It ended an incredible decade at Anfield for the legendary striker, who scored 285 goals in 492 appearances.

Hunt won two First Division titles, one Second Division crown and an FA Cup for the Reds, not to mention enjoying 1966 World Cup success with England.

Only Ian Rush (346) has scored more times for Liverpool, although Mohamed Salah (227) will be eyeing up Hunt’s tally if he signs a contract extension.