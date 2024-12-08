Liverpool may have reached a breakthrough in their talks over a new contract for Mo Salah, with claims that a two-year deal is close to being agreed.

In an update from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein earlier in the week, it was explained that progress could be expected in talks with Salah’s agent in the near future.

And according to reports over the weekend, the situation may have accelerated faster than expected, with new claims that terms are close to being finalised.

The Mail‘s Danny Gallagher was among the first to report that a “two-year deal is now close to being formally agreed,” explaining that “developments have been happening despite unhelpful public gestures.”

Salah has taken a more vocal stance in recent weeks, expressing his frustration at the lack of progress in talks with the club, while sources close to the player have described him as “increasingly exasperated.”

But those efforts to speed up negotiations may have had their desired effect, though as with every update on Salah’s contract it is worth questioning whether the information is genuine or simply part of the dance.

The hope will be that this is from the club’s side, rather than any further attempt from Salah’s camp to force headway in delicate talks.

A two-year deal would seemingly represent an ideal compromise for both player and club, with the No. 11 no doubt seeking the security of a longer term despite previous reports that he would even be willing to extend for 12 months.

For Liverpool, tying Salah down until 2027 could be deemed prudent given the natural uncertainty over how durable he will remain as he enters his mid-30s.

If he does sign for two more years, the Egyptian would be 35 when that contract expires, and if he is still scoring and assisting at his current world-class level by then another decision could then be made over continuing his association with the Reds.

At this stage, supporters can only hope that this latest update is true and that Salah will be playing in a Liverpool shirt for considerably longer.