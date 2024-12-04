Liverpool will have at least five players out for their trip to Newcastle in the Premier League, with Arne Slot missing almost half of his defensive ranks.

The Reds are in the north east for their 14th game of the league campaign, with the chance to go as much as 12 points clear if other results go their way.

Slot and his players face an ongoing challenge, however, due to the absence of key players and useful squad options alike.

Here is who will be ruled out vs. Newcastle and who could be available again:

Slot’s most eye-catching update during his pre-match press conference was that Alisson would not be in contention at St James’ Park with no rush over his return.

“We’re just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit, because Caoimh is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only at 50 percent,” the head coach explained.

The belief is that, with no need to drop Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson should be given all the time he needs to ensure he is fully fit and avoids reinjury.

Liverpool were similarly cautious with Federico Chiesa, but Slot revealed on Tuesday that the Italian should be available again after over two months out.

That could relieve the pressure on the forward line, with Diogo Jota still not available, as could the return of Jayden Danns who featured for the first time this season for the Liverpool U21s on Saturday.

The Reds’ biggest issues come in defence, with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas all expected to be out until the New Year.

Konate and Bradley’s problems were immediately clear, but the sight of Tsimikas on crutches and wearing a protective boot at Anfield on Sunday indicates that the left-back has suffered a setback after what was initially reported as a knock.

Without those three players, Slot has only Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as senior options at the back.

“To go into that month with only five defenders is not ideal but it is part of everyone’s season,” the Dutchman said.

“I trust the players we have now that they are doing everything they can to stay fit and we have to make smart decisions to keep them available for this month.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Newcastle

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni, McConnell*

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa*, Danns*

* May not be considered