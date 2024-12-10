Liverpool head to Girona without seven first-team players, with Alexis Mac Allister adding to the list of absentees due to suspension.

The Reds make the trip to Spain on Tuesday evening, aiming to keep up their 100 percent record in the Champions League this season.

The postponement of last weekend’s Merseyside derby has allowed Arne Slot‘s squad a breather, which could come in handy heading into the festive fixtures.

Here’s who is available and who is to miss out:

The big news is that Alisson is fit to start, with Slot noting that it is “definitely nice to have him back and available” in a strong hint that he will replace Caoimhin Kelleher.

Diogo Jota took part in full training before the team departed for Spain but he was not included in the travelling party, meaning we must continue to wait for his comeback.

Alexis Mac Allister is out, serving a one-match ban in Europe, with the Argentine also suspended for the visit of Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday – leading him to make a trip to Switzerland.

Federico Chiesa is absent through illness as his Liverpool career continues to struggle to get going, while Tyler Morton sadly misses out with a knock.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas all remain sidelined.

Youngsters James McConnell and James Norris are part of the squad, but Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo and Jayden Danns will join up with the under-19s after flying with the seniors.

Rio Ngumoha is ineligible despite training with the first team on Monday.

In terms of selection, Slot insisted that there is “no reason to rotate from the last match” and that he will start “a very good team” against La Liga’s ninth-placed side.

Liverpool’s 19-man travelling squad vs. Girona

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez