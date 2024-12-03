➔ SUPPORT US
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Real Madrid’s Trent plan & PSG’s Salah statement – Latest Liverpool FC News

Tuesday brought the buildup to Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle, along with transfer updates on Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and four potential targets.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The future of three of Liverpool’s most important players remains at the forefront of discussion among fans – and Tuesday brought an update of two of those.

Firstly, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ruled out a move for Mohamed Salah, rubbishing claims that there had been talks over a free transfer.

“It’s not true. He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him, to be honest,” Al-Khelaifi explained.

“We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath reports that Real Madrid have no plans to push for a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.

Instead the Spanish giants will only pursue Liverpool’s vice-captain on a Bosman deal at the end of the season if he becomes available.

Of course, this was always going to be the case given there was no chance the Reds would sell mid-season.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

  • The Athletic’s David Ornstein has provided an interesting update on a transfer for Martin Zubimendi, along with claims of interest in Xavi Simons, Nico Williams and Jonathan David

More from This Is Anfield

As our focus shifts to Newcastle on Wednesday night, This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson has previewed Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park:

“There has only been one 0-0 draw in the last 76 league encounters between the Reds and the Magpies, dating back to February 1974.

“That tally stretches to 81 in all competitions.

“The only stalemate was at St James’ in December 2020, in a behind-closed-doors fixture that you likely can’t remember at all!”

Newcastle vs. Liverpool: 10 key things to know

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2016: Referee Michael Oliver Watford during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Meanwhile Sean Dyche has declared Armando Broja fit for the first time since joining from Chelsea over the summer – the striker could now be in the squad on Saturday (EFC)
  • In more rival news, Leny Yoro could make his Man United debut against Arsenal on Wednesday, having missed the entire season so far due to injury (MUFC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A year ago today, in 2023, Joel Matipone of the best free transfers in Liverpool history – played his last game of competitive football.

The centre-back was forced off with an ACL injury in a dramatic 4-3 win at home to Fulham that saw the Reds secure victory with two late goals from Wataru Endo and Alexander-Arnold.

Matip missed the rest of the season and, having seen his contract expire, subsequently announced his retirement in October.

