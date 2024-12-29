Darren England, the official at the heart of a legitimate Luis Diaz goal being ruled out against Tottenham last year, is back on VAR for West Ham vs. Liverpool.

England was taken off VAR duties in the Premier League for over six months after his “significant human error” led to Diaz’s goal against Spurs being ruled out for offside.

The farce that played out in north London in September 2023 had long-lasting ramifications, with England not involved in a Liverpool fixture for an entire year.

It was reported that England had been blacklisted for his involvement and spent time officiating in the Championship as well as the J-League in Japan.

After being appointed fourth official for the 2-1 win at Wolves in September of this year, the 39-year-old has now been brought back to the VAR booth for Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

It marks the first time he has been VAR for a Liverpool game in 15 months, with it fair to say the David Coote controversy has helped his own situation blow over.

This will be only the third time England has been involved with the Reds since their 2-1 loss at Spurs, having also been fourth official for last month’s 3-2 win at Southampton.

Anthony Taylor will be referee for West Ham vs. Liverpool, which kicks off at 5.15pm, with Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn his assistants and Steven Martin fourth official.

Simon Bennett will assist England on VAR, with the other official from that calamity at Tottenham, Dan Cook, instead serving as assistant VAR for Everton vs. Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have only seen three goalless draws in 66 away league meetings with West Ham, with the last coming in November 1995.

The Hammers have scored in 21 of the last 25 home league encounters with the Reds – that said, they have conceded 20 goals in the last eight.

Liverpool have beaten West Ham 35 times in the Premier League – against no team have they won more, along with Newcastle (also 35).

Of the 159 goals scored in Premier League meetings, the Reds have been responsible for 107 of them.