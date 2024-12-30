➔ SUPPORT US
VAR trial for Reds & Elliott wants Salah to stay – Latest Liverpool FC News

A new use of VAR will be trialled in a Liverpool game next month, while there has been plenty of reaction to the Reds’ 5-0 win away to West Ham.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Referee Chris Kavanagh view a VAR screen before disallowing Liverpool's goal during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arne Slot‘s side visit Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday, January 8 and they will be a part of history.

It has been confirmed that the referee will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of VAR reviews in the clash in north London, in a much-needed leap forward with the technology.

It will also be used in Arsenal‘s two-legged semi-final meeting with Newcastle, and for the remainder of this season in the Carabao Cup.

The jury is still out on whether football was better before VAR or not, but this is at least progress of note!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mate Cody Gakpo (R) after scoring the third goal, his 20th league goal of the season, during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan and Adam Beattie have dissected Liverpool’s thrashing of the Hammers, including Trent’s celebration:

“I think we’re sometimes guilty of assuming footballers live in a bubble away from all the noise when, in reality, they’re probably just as conscious of it as we are.

“My instinct is that he is aware of the stick that has come his way recently and that he wanted to make that known in his celebration.

“A few have gone a little bit early with the criticism in my opinion. We can all agree it would be a hugely bitter pill to swallow if he does go for nothing but it makes little sense to hurl any abuse until we hear something concrete.”

Salah is “superhuman” but what to make of Trent celebration? – West Ham 0-5 Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Everton FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola admits Man City “need help” in January and says his side have “no chance” of winning the Premier League. Will they shamelessly splash the cash next month? (BBC Sport)
  • Harry Maguire says Ruben Amorim is the “total opposite” to Erik ten Hag, backing the Man United head coach to succeed at Old Trafford. They host Newcastle this evening on Sky Sports (8pm), in case you fancy a laugh! (Sky Sports)
  • James Maddison bit back at a Spurs fan who criticised him for being at the darts after the 2-2 draw with Wolves, calling him a “wally.” These people are allowed to have fun, even if they don’t win! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 23, 2017: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Correia during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2017, Philippe Coutinho played his final game for Liverpool, coming in a 2-1 win at home to Leicester in the Premier League.

While the Brazilian’s exit to Barcelona felt like a blow at the time, it ended up being a sliding doors moment.

Liverpool used the £142 million for Coutinho to sign Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in 2018 and the rest is history.

While the Reds have enjoyed a golden period in the seven years since, Coutinho’s career has petered out, and he is now on loan at Vasco da Gama in his homeland.

He must wonder if he made the right decision, in hindsight, considering he is the same age as Salah!

