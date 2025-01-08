Conor Bradley replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool starting lineup against Tottenham, but Arne Slot insists his vice-captain has not been dropped.

Slot made only four changes to his side from the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Man United as the Reds arrived in north London for their Carabao Cup semi-final.

With Accrington Stanley to come in the FA Cup on Saturday, fewer alterations were expected, though the strength of Liverpool’s XI took some by surprise.

Bradley was one of those brought in, replacing Alexander-Arnold after a torrid evening against Man United, leading many to speculate that it was a form-based decision.

However, speaking to Sky Sports before kickoff, Slot insisted that his No. 66 had not been dropped – using Kostas Tsimikas‘ introduction on the other flank as an example.

“It’s mostly to do with Trent playing so many minutes because Conor Bradley was injured,” Slot said.

“Now it’s a good thing we have Conor back who needs his minutes as well.

“You can see it on the opposite side with Robertson and Tsimikas.

“As far as I know, Robertson is not distracted by contractual situations. So that is not in my mind when I make decisions.”

As Slot alluded, there has been a wider concern over whether Alexander-Arnold has been and will continue to be distracted by the ongoing impasse over a new contract at Liverpool.

Real Madrid are concrete suitors, with a £15 million bid already rejected, with news of that offer clouding the weekend’s draw with United.

But as far as the head coach is concerned at least it remains business as usual – though whether that will play out on the pitch when Alexander-Arnold is called upon next is still up for debate.