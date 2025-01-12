Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Jurgen Klopp‘s past comments on him show why he is a target for the Reds.

The Georgian is one of Europe’s most devastating wide players, even being given the nickname ‘Kvaradona’ in Naples, earning comparisons to the legendary Diego Maradona.

A recent report from David Ornstein claimed that Liverpool are “attentive” to Kvaratskhelia’s situation, having handed in a transfer request at Napoli.

That said, PSG are the clear front-runners to sign the 23-year-old after reportedly agreeing terms with him over a long-term deal.

While Liverpool now look like outsiders to snap up Kvaratskhelia, Klopp outlined back in 2022 what a talented footballer the winger is.

“He’s a good player. Both are good players, so it’s a really difficult one,” Klopp said, following a battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Champions League.

“I know people will talk about one or two situations when Trent tried to be in front of him and the ball goes through.

“But he is really good, the boy, and really quick and you have to defend him together in these moments. When he has the advantage of the first movement, then he is already gone.

“You have to try to be there in the moment when the ball arrives, but if you cannot do that then you need to be protected because he has speed, he is cheeky, he goes inside, he can go outside, that makes it always really difficult.

“A good player and I thought Trent played a really good game against him, was really on fire, didn’t get frustrated by one or two situations where he was second-best, stayed in the game and I liked Trent’s game tonight.”

As mentioned, signing Kvaratskhelia may now be unlikely for Liverpool, but the idea of him in a Reds shirt is mouthwatering.

The Georgia international tore Klopp’s side to shreds in a 4-1 home win for Napoli back in 2022/23, registering an assist.

At 23, Kvaratskhelia also still has so much time to improve further, so he could be one of Liverpool’s most exciting signings in years.

Should a move to PSG not materialise, the left-sided superstar should be viewed as leading target for the Reds.

A total of 59 goal contributions (30 goals, 29 assists) in 107 Napoli appearances outlines Kvaratskhelia’s end product, and he would provide great competition for Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left.