Liverpool did not show their best selves against Man United, far from it, and Virgil van Dijk epitomised the frustration of seeing the match end 2-2.

We know better than most that form counts for nothing in this fixture, and we were proven right again on Sunday as Arne Slot‘s men failed to show the intensity required.

Man United rightly punished Liverpool to edge ahead, only for Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to right the ship – but a mirage of Trent Alexander-Arnold ensured the lead was not held on to.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is under the microscope and Van Dijk was readily shown venting his frustrations after being repeatedly let down throughout the match.

It was one of five notable things spotted from Sunday’s draw.

Van Dijk lets Trent know what he thinks…

Virg didn’t even say anything at one point, just stared him tf down, shaking his head. Felt for him today man when do u ever see him this mad? pic.twitter.com/3TQ1276Kla — ? (@MrsVanDijk) January 5, 2025

Van Dijk wore his emotions on his sleeve throughout the match, and you cannot blame him.

He was quick to vent his frustrations towards Trent amid his inability to defend on the right, doing what everyone watching on wished they could – not that it had the desired effect.

Van Dijk had obviously reached the end of his tether as shouting quickly turned into a disapproving look, and that was perhaps more powerful than what came before.

You can only wonder what was said post-match…

Trent’s ‘defensive work’

Everyone can understand if a player has a bad day but is clearly giving it their all, what no one will tolerate is a lack of commitment and desire.

There are ample examples of the latter when it came to Trent, with the first goal making for damning viewing when it comes to lazy and uninterested defending.

That this was not the only example we could pull from the match tells us plenty.

Gravenberch’s insane control

On a more positive note, how impressive is Ryan Gravenberch‘s turn and control here!

It was like he had velcro on the side of his boot it was that clean. He really has been a revelation this season.

Uhh, the roof is leaking!

We have all seen the footage of Old Trafford’s waterfall but what we did not expect was to have one – or more – of our own at Anfield.

It was a very wet day with snow and heavy rain but there were leaks at the Anfield Road End and in the Main Stand, exactly what you want when it is already freezing cold…

That will need looking into.

‘Give Mo & Co. Their Dough’

The sentiment may feel slightly different for some after Trent’s performance, but pre-match fans unfurled a banner with a clear contract message.

We have seen a banner directed at giving Mo ‘his dough’, but this time all the out-of-contract players were the focus as their futures remain uncertain and continue to prove a distracting sideshow.

If Sunday showed us anything, it is that each of their futures need to be decided pronto.