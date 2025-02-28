➔ SUPPORT US
28 Reds in training & Mac Allister fitness update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have been training ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle, on a day when Arne Slot delivered two key fitness updates.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds are preparing to host the Magpies, in the last of what feels like a relentless run of fixtures.

On Tuesday, 28 Liverpool players took to the training pitch at the AXA, including youngsters such as Trent Kone-Doherty and Kieran Morrison.

Thankfully, Alexis Mac Allister was alongside his teammates, having picked up a black eye in the 2-0 win at Man City.

It was no surprise to see Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez absent, however, with Slot confirming that the latter is still out for a “few weeks.”

Liverpool’s training squad on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 28, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jon Super/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Morrison

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 6, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Meanwhile, the boss has been talking about rumoured Liverpool target Alexander Isak ahead of Wednesday’s game – find out what he said here!

Joanna Durkan has assessed Liverpool’s lineup options for tomorrow night, with Diogo Jota and Gakpo pushing to start:

“Liverpool did not suffer any fitness issues at Man City, but Jota was not in starting contention after informing Slot he ‘wasn’t fully recovered yet’ on the eve of the match.

“His fitness will play a big part in how the Reds lineup, as Slot strongly hinted he would be his starting No. 9 when available.

“Assuming he is fit to start, he could be one of only two changes for Liverpool with Gakpo to add further fresh legs in attack after making a successful injury return at the Etihad.”

Liverpool lineup options vs. Newcastle with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo call

Elsewhere in the football world today

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (R) and Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • “Over my dead body” – Mikel Arteta has sent a bullish message to Arsenal fans about the title race (TIA)
  • In the same press conference, Arteta also claimed the Gunners should be in mid-table, given their injuries and red cards this season. Truly embarrassing!
  • Thomas Tuchel has reportedly held talks with Ben White before naming his first England squad. The Arsenal right-back chose not to play under Gareth Southgate! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool lift the cup with Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

On this day in 2024, Liverpool clinched Carabao Cup glory, beating Chelsea 1-0 in a memorable final at Wembley.

An injury-ravaged Reds side produced a superb performance, with Virgil van Dijk‘s extra-time header separating the two sides.

It was Liverpool’s 10th League Cup triumph – no English side in history has won the competition more times.

More of the same against Newcastle next month, please!

