Dominik Szoboszlai was hailed as “magnificent” in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Newcastle, but he was not the only player to shine at Anfield.

Arne Slot‘s side completed an intense run of fixtures against the Magpies on Wednesday, looking to edge closer to Premier League glory.

They did exactly that, with goals from Szoboszlai and Mac Allister securing the victory for the hosts.

Liverpool’s win, coupled with Arsenal‘s 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, means that they now have a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Szoboszlai (8.8) is enjoying arguably his best run in a Liverpool shirt and he was a joy to watch at Anfield, getting a 9.4 rating from This Is Anfield‘s readers.

The Hungarian got the highest overall score for the Reds, not only scoring for a second league game in a row, but also putting in an incredible shift.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle rightly pointed out that Szoboszlai “popped up everywhere,” describing his performance as “excellent.”

TIA’s Danny Gallagher said that the 24-year-old “took his goal beautifully,” with Liverpool’s No. 8 described as “magnificent.”

Luis Diaz (8.0) was also a standout performer for the Reds, assisting the opener and working tirelessly for the cause.

GOAL’s Peter McVitie felt that Liverpool “looked most dangerous” when the Colombian was running at Newcastle‘s defence.

It was another great night for Mohamed Salah (7.8), too, who shared the joint-third best score with Mac Allister (7.8), the man he assisted for the second goal.

No player had more shots (three) than the Liverpool legend, as per FotMob, but his unselfishness was summed up by his deft assist for the Argentine.

Diogo Jota (6.2) got the lowest score, but this wasn’t a night to focus on any negatives!

Next up for Liverpool is next Wednesday’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg, allowing Slot and his players a breather over the weekend.