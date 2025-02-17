An important Cody Gakpo injury update has dropped before Aston Villa away, on a day that has also seen a Liverpool player leave on loan.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Gakpo missed Sunday’s 2-1 win at home to Wolves and it looks as though he is again struggling to feature in midweek.

That’s according to an update from the Times‘ Paul Joyce, who says that the Dutchman is tackling an ankle injury suffered at Everton last week.

In fact, Gakpo is more likely to miss out than feature at Villa, meaning Luis Diaz could again play on the left wing, following a goal and assist apiece on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez will be pushing to replace Diogo Jota down the middle, with the Portuguese needing to be managed carefully after injury problems of his own.

Gakpo will be a big loss, though, with only Mohamed Salah (28) bettering his tally of 16 goals for Liverpool this season.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool left-back James Norris has joined Shelbourne FC on loan for the remainder of the Irish season, keeping him there until November. Best of luck!

Liverpool have announced that they will freeze general admission and season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign, in a good move by the club

Ibrahima Konate admits he is “flattered” by links to PSG and Real Madrid, in a potential hint at Liverpool amid ongoing contract talks

Virgil van Dijk has sent an honest message to Liverpool fans on the title race, following a nervy showing on Sunday

Slot believes Jarell Quansah is “back to his old level” after months of hard work in training. What a massive contribution he made at the end yesterday!

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Dan Clubbe have dissected yesterday’s victory, including the impact of Wataru Endo and Quansah:

“Often it’s the attacking impetus added by the bench that gets all the plaudits, but in this instance, it was the defensive interventions of Endo and Quansah that made all the difference. “Two huge cameos for two rather forgotten members of the squad, with Bradley also standing up to a tough examination late on.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal have been fined £65,000 for failing to control their players after Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card away to Wolves. Their fans are going to take this really well! (BBC Sport)

Gary Neville believes Liverpool’s performance against Wolves will give the Gunners “some hope” in the title race. He is desperate for the Reds to blow it! (Sky Sports)

Man United boss Ruben Amorim says his job at Old Trafford is “so, so hard.” Fifteenth in the table in mid-February is quite hilarious!

The FA are investigating an alleged racist remark made towards Hannibal Mejbri during Burnley‘s clash with Preston. So grim that this is still happening in the modern game (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1999, Liverpool signed Djimi Traore from Stade Lavallois Mayenne for £550,000.

While never the Reds’ greatest player, the left-back enjoyed seven dedicated years at Anfield, not least winning the 2005 Champions League.

A clearance off the line to deny Andriy Shevchenko in the final against AC Milan was a major contribution.

Also on this day on 2013, Philippe Coutinho‘s score his first Liverpool goal, coming in a 5-0 win at home to Swansea in the Premier League.