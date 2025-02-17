Ibrahima Konate is “flattered” by reports of interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, in a nudge for Liverpool amid ongoing contract talks.

Konate’s contract is set to expire in 2026, meaning Liverpool are at a crucial period in discussing a possible extension with their No. 5.

The club’s hierarchy, including Arne Slot, will be eager to avoid a similar situation playing out with Konate as they are currently enduring with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But as it stands the centre-back would be able to discuss a free transfer to clubs outside of England in a year’s time and, if no new deal is agreed, he could attract bids in the summer.

Both PSG and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest and in an interview with Telefoot, Konate has admitted he is “flattered.”

“To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering!” he said per GFFN.

“Now I’m focusing on this season, giving it my all and I’ll let my agents take care of the rest.”

While Konate insisted his focus remains on the current campaign as Liverpool push for three major honours, a nod to his agents was more concerning.

In January, Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy reported that the 25-year-old “would love” to extend his stay at Anfield but would only do so “on the right terms.”

There is a sense that, as with many other players, Konate will be awaiting any developments regarding new contracts – and likely pay rises – for Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold before progressing in talks with Liverpool.

That would lead any negotiations to an impasse as it stands, with none of those three players yet to reach a breakthrough.

GFFN report that “there has been no move” by PSG despite claims from ESPN‘s Julien Laurens that the Paris club are “keen to sign” Konate and the defender is “tempted by a return to the city of his birth.”

To lose Konate would be a serious blow to Liverpool, given how important he already is to the side and the expectation that he can continue to grow into a world-class centre-back.

Elsewhere in his interview with Telefoot, Konate reiterated that he had received a contract offer from Liverpool – as he did in a press conference in January – but with no indication over his stance.