Arne Slot is expected to be without only three first-team players when Newcastle make the trip to Anfield on Wednesday after one forward made a successful return last time out.

A little over three days after the full-time whistle blew on the Reds’ win at Man City, Slot’s side are straight back to it as fifth-placed Newcastle make the journey to Merseyside.

This is the first of seven home games in the remaining 11 this season, an opportunity to really turn the screw on Arsenal.

The Liverpool boss, however, will not be on the touchline for the Reds’ next two Premier League games after the FA confirmed his ban following his actions at Everton.

So, here’s a look at who is out and who is available for Wednesday’s 8.15pm (GMT) kickoff:

While Slot did not speak directly on Gakpo‘s fitness on the eve of this match, Liverpool’s No. 18 did safely see out the final 11 minutes at the Etihad on Sunday.

An ankle injury had kept him out of the previous two fixtures but his return ought to give the Reds more flexibility up front from Wednesday on.

Mac Allister is sporting a black eye and a swollen cheek from his efforts over the weekend, but it was never expected to rule him out of contention.

Bradley, meanwhile, is still sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained at Villa Park, one that Slot says will keep him “out for a few weeks,” explaining “it’s going to take a while until he’s back.”

That leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold as the sole specialist right-back, but we have seen that Slot is not afraid to call on Jarell Quansah in the position when the moment calls for it.

As for the club’s long-term absentees, Gomez and Morton continue to recover from their respective hamstring and shoulder surgeries.

• READ: LFC lineup options vs. Newcastle with Jota & Gakpo call

Newcastle‘s visit is the fifth league match in 15 days for Liverpool but few changes will be expected for the late kickoff on Wednesday.

Diogo Jota, however, will be in line to return after being left unused at City having told Slot he was not “fully recovered” from his previous efforts and thus could not start.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Newcastle

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Chiesa