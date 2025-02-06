Arne Slot has a strong squad at his disposal as Liverpool face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but one key player will miss out.

Despite being 1-0 down from the first leg on January 8, the Reds are favourites to go through to the final at Wembley.

They have an almost entirely fit squad for the semi-final second leg at Anfield, but Trent Alexander-Arnold will be absent from proceedings due to an injury sustained against Bournemouth.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. Tottenham:

Alexander-Arnold (thigh) – out

Alexander-Arnold is the only Liverpool player set to be sidelined through injury for the match against Tottenham.

The 26-year-old had to come off against Bournemouth in the 70th minute due to a thigh problem. Thankfully, a scan on Monday reportedly revealed fairly positive results, but Alexander-Arnold will still face time a short time out.

On Wednesday, Slot said: “He is going to miss the game tomorrow, and then we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday, but what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow.

“You saw that he left the pitch with a bit of pain in his leg, that’s why he misses the game tomorrow. But he’s already on the pitch, not with the team, but with the rehab coach.

“Let’s see how long it will take, but he’s not going to be available tomorrow.”

Conor Bradley should be Alexander-Arnold’s replacement as the Northern Ireland international starts his eighth club match of the campaign.

While there are no other injuries to report, Slot still faces selection headaches, albeit in a positive sense.

Having started Alisson in the first leg, the head coach was asked who would play at Anfield but refused to give away an answer. Slot replied saying that he had made a decision but hadn’t told the goalkeepers yet.

With second-division Plymouth to come on Sunday, the manager can play a full first XI knowing he has the opportunity to rotate ahead of next Wednesday’s away match against Everton.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa