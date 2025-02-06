Liverpool youngster Josh Sonni-Lambie has signed his first professional just three years after he was discovered by the club in London.

At under-14 level, Sonni-Lambie was scouted by Liverpool when playing for a local team in London.

Now a 17-year-old, he has signed his first professional contract having impressed for the under-18s this season.

So far, the young striker has made 13 appearances for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18 side this campaign, scoring five times and setting up two goals as a striker – only Joe Bradshaw has more goals.

While he arrived at under-14 level, last season was when Sonni-Lambie really began to make an impact at the academy, playing for the under-18s as a 16-year-old.

After making 18 appearances in the league, he finally got his first goal on the last day of the 2023/24 season against Derby, albeit in a disappointing 5-1 defeat.

Known for his versatility in attack, Sonni-Lambie’s tireless work rate has also been noted as an asset.

Most recently, the No. 9’s run and low, accurate cross set up Alvin Ayman to complete a remarkable late comeback, as Liverpool beat Chelsea 3-2 in the U18 Premier League Cup.

Ayman himself also recently signed his first professional deal.

Having joined from Wolves last summer for £1.5 million, the midfielder put pen to paper in late January on a contract that runs until 2028.

The next chance to watch Sonni-Lambie and Ayman should come on Saturday when the under-18s face Man United at the Kirkby Academy. The match will be live on LFC TV.

Elsewhere in the academy’s January transfer window, Jayden Danns signed a new long-term contract before agreeing a loan to Sunderland.

His move there has been delayed, though, due to a back injury being noticed in his medical that he will recover from on Merseyside.

• READ HERE: Danns injury setback ‘delays’ loan to Sunderland