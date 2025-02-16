Liverpool 2-1 Wolves live updates: As it happened

Liverpool seek to go seven points clear at the top of the league as Arne Slot‘s side host Wolves. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Premier League (25) | Anfield

February 16, 2025 | 2pm (GMT)

Goals: Diaz 15′, Salah (pen) 37′; Cunha 67′

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s live match blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J.Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Munetsi, Traore, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Djiga, Lima

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: