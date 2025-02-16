➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz gets past a challenge from Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper José Sá to score the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves live updates: As it happened

Liverpool seek to go seven points clear at the top of the league as Arne Slot‘s side host Wolves. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Premier League (25) | Anfield
February 16, 2025 | 2pm (GMT)

Goals: Diaz 15′, Salah (pen) 37′; Cunha 67′

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s live match blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J.Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Munetsi, Traore, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Djiga, Lima

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

