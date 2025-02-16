Liverpool 2-1 Wolves live updates: As it happened

Liverpool seek to go seven points clear at the top of the league as Arne Slot‘s side host Wolves. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
Premier League (25) | Anfield
February 16, 2025 | 2pm (GMT)
Goals: Diaz 15′, Salah (pen) 37′; Cunha 67′
Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez
Wolves: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J.Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes, Cunha
Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Munetsi, Traore, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Djiga, Lima
Liveblog
