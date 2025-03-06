Alisson produced one of the great goalkeeping performances in Liverpool’s 1-0 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, in a “tour de force” display.

Arne Slot‘s side secured a priceless Champions League victory on Wednesday evening, having been comprehensively outplayed by an excellent PSG team.

Harvey Elliott‘s late goal gave Liverpool a massive win, however, ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg at Anfield.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alisson (9.7) is the best goalkeeper in the world and he showcased exactly why at the Parc des Princes.

There was a chasm between the Brazilian and any other Liverpool player on the night, making nine saves, as per FotMob, four of which were inside the penalty area.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle simply described it as “the perfect goalkeeping performance,” handing him a 10-out-of-10 rating.

Meanwhile, This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby was the same, calling it “a tour de force of shot-stopping” from the best in the business.

The only other Liverpool players who got more than a seven-out-of-10 score were substitutes, with Elliott (8.5) in second place.

The 21-year-old scored with his first touch of the ball, with GOAL’s Mork Doyle hailing the “immediate impact” that he made.

Darwin Nunez (7.4) also did well off the bench, teeing up Elliott for the only goal, as he responded well to some recent criticism from Slot and beyond.

Mohamed Salah (4.5) has been Liverpool’s best player this season, but he had a real off-night, with Ian Doyle saying he “lacked quality and clarity.”