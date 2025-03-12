Too many Liverpool players were below their best in their Champions League elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, not least two substitutes.

The Reds faced their biggest European night of the season on Tuesday, coming up against a PSG side who completely outplayed them last week.

Arne Slot‘s side ended up being knocked out of Europe on penalties, with Ousmane Dembele’s goal sealing a 1-0 win on the night.

The Frenchman’s solitary effort took the tie to a shootout, with the visitors prevailing.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alisson (7.5) kept Liverpool in the tie last week and he got the highest score again at Anfield.

The Brazilian made some vital interventions, including saving two one-on-ones, but he didn’t manage to keep out any of PSG’s spot-kicks.

This Is Anfield‘s Danny Gallagher rightly pointed out that Alisson‘s “brilliance in Paris was not deserving of being eliminated in a shootout.”

Alexis Mac Allister (7.3) also put in an impressive shift on his return to the team, sharing the second-highest score with Dominik Szoboszlai (7.3).

Mac Allister started the second half “on a mission,” according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, while Mark Doyle of GOAL called him Liverpool’s “most creative player.”

As for Szoboszlai, he shone again in the No. 10 role, with Gallagher calling it “another lung-busting offering” from the Hungarian.

It was a poor night for substitute pair Darwin Nunez (4.9) and Curtis Jones (4.7), both of whom missed their penalties, also struggling to make an impact.

This could be Nunez’s final season in a Liverpool shirt and his cameo was disappointing, with his spot-kick lacking conviction.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle was critical of Jones for holding onto the ball for too long, saying it “hindered” the Reds, unlike in Paris.

Next up for Liverpool is the small matter of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.