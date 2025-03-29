With Liverpool not returning to action until midweek, Arne Slot‘s squad have been enjoying some time off before they regroup for the final nine games of the season – and there’s been a wedding!

The international action came to an end during the week and typically that would have seen the squad report back for training on Thursday.

However, with Liverpool no longer in the FA Cup and the Premier League only resuming in the middle of next week, the players have been given an extended break away from the club.

It afforded Dominik Szoboszlai the opportunity to get married not long after he put his boots away following his time with Hungary – they were wasting no time!

For others, they took the chance to enjoy a city break with their family and partners.

Harvey Elliott clearly sought out the sun while Alisson headed to Manchester, the No. 1 returned from Brazil early due to a head knock and protocols would have restricted his travel possibilities.

He is expected to be OK to return against Everton on Wednesday evening, as is Ryan Gravenberch after he withdrew from Netherlands duty due to a fitness complaint.

Luis Diaz, meanwhile, made for Paris and took part in a TikTok dance with his partner with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop – the dressing room might have a lot to say about that!

Darwin Nunez, on the other hand, showed off his ‘new’ look. It is one we have seen before…

And you may notice Mo Salah is as consistent as he always is, working away in the gym like a madman – no surprises there.

If only a workout could be this quick:

Slot’s squad will regroup from their extended break at the AXA Training Centre in the coming days as they start preparing for Everton‘s visit on Wednesday night.

It is the last evening match for the Reds this season, and a win would move them to within 13 points of clinching the Premier League title.

As it stands, they need 16 to be crowned champions. If Liverpool and Arsenal match results after the international break, then the Reds could win the league at Chelsea in early May.

It’s been too long without the Reds, Wednesday can’t come soon enough.