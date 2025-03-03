Darwin Nunez has had his work rate questioned in recent weeks and Virgil van Dijk has noted a “great reaction” to the criticism, but emphasised effort is “the minimum” at this club.

After his late cameo at Aston Villa, Arne Slot made it clear that he ‘could not accept’ a player not giving it everything as he urged Liverpool’s No. 9 to give him a response.

Nunez did so prior to Newcastle‘s visit with Slot explaining that “he was incredible in the training session when it comes to work rate.”

He received the small reward of four minutes off the bench in midweek after being left unused at Man City, prompting reporters to ask Van Dijk about Nunez and his role this season.

Liverpool’s captain was blunt but encouraging in equal measure, saying: “The players who came on Wednesday [against Newcastle] made an impact and that is what we need to continue like this.

“It is the minimum that has been asked of us from day one, but I think it is the minimum to play for Liverpool anyway.

“Against Newcastle, he showed a great reaction in his work rate when he came into action. That should be the minimum, he knows it and he has to continue like this.

• READ: Van Dijk: LFC have “no time for errors or bad games”

“We all have an important role to play.

“I said it after the game with Aston Villa, we are all in this together and we need everyone, and he is a big part of our team and when he comes on he has to have a positive impact.”

As Van Dijk rightly said, work rate is the bare minimum at this club and nothing less will be tolerated.

Thus, it is important that Nunez harnesses the criticism in a constructive manner as Liverpool will need him if they are to go all the way in each of their three remaining competitions.

His future may look destined to end with a transfer this summer, but in a message to fans after the Villa match, Nunez promised to “give it my all until the last day I’m here in Liverpool.”

So, let’s hope the only time we speak of Nunez’s work rate from here on out is in a positive light.