A huge night awaits at Anfield against Paris Saint-Germain, and Arne Slot has been boosted by the return of Cody Gakpo as he continues to be without three senior players.

A Champions League knockout clash returns to Anfield for the first time since February 2023, and the Reds head into the meeting against PSG with a 1-0 advantage.

The first leg was one-way traffic and the hope is it will be a different story in the reverse fixture, with a place in the quarter-final on the line.

Here’s a look at who is out and who is available for Tuesday night’s kickoff:

Gakpo offered an early boost after being spotted in training on Monday afternoon after missing the last two games with a reoccurrence of his recent ankle injury.

Slot later confirmed he will be in the matchday squad after he “trained today for the first time,” though we can likely expect a role on the bench after a month since his last start.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are still waiting for Bradley to recover from his hamstring injury having missed the last four matches, while Gomez and Morton are still on the long-term absentee list.

Thankfully, every player came out of the Southampton win unscathed and will be available for selection.

Slot will make changes to his lineup, but the big question is whether he will start Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez up top, or even opt for no recognised No. 9.

We have heard how highly Slot rates Jota, but on the eve of the European tie Liverpool’s No. 20 admitted that “it’s been a difficult season for me personally.

“I’ve had a few complications throughout the season. These last couple of months are the ones that matter the most, they decide things, and I don’t feel I am on my best form at the moment, but by playing I will get there.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. PSG

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa, Ngumoha