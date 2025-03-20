Ryan Gravenberch injury ends Netherlands international duty

Ryan Gravenberch has left the Netherlands camp due to an injury issue which is enough to rule him out of his country’s two fixtures this month.

The 22-year-old was one of 20 first-team players called up for international duty and one of three to be named in Ronald Koeman’s squad to face Spain in a two-legged tie.

After arriving on Monday and spotted training as normal on Wednesday, news broke later that day that he had left the Netherlands’ training camp to return to Liverpool for assessment.

The Netherlands’ statement explained that Gravenberch “is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend,” which saw him play 74 minutes in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool have confirmed that he will be assessed on his return to Merseyside, which Arne Slot will be hoping is nothing serious after heavily relying on his No. 38 throughout the season.

That Gravenberch trained with his international teammates earlier in the week suggests it is not too serious. Still, we will have to wait for a further update ahead of Liverpool’s return to action on April 2.

Gravenberch has not missed a game due to injury this season and his importance to Slot has seen him play the third-most minutes of any Red this season (3,516), behind only Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

He has shown increasing signs of fatigue having already nearly doubled his minutes for Liverpool last season (1,839) with nine games still to go.

If the fitness issue is a minor one and will not force him to spend an extended period on the sidelines, the break ought to do him good after an incredibly taxing campaign.

In other injury news, Trent Alexander-Arnold is hopeful of making a return in mid-April while Harvey Elliott has shaken off his knock from the weekend to train as normal with England U21s.