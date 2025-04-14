Alisson was the pick of Liverpool’s players in the 2-1 win over West Ham at Anfield, highlighting a below-par Reds performance despite the victory.

Arne Slot‘s side edged out the Hammers on Sunday, with Virgil van Dijk scoring a dramatic late winner after Luis Diaz‘s opener and Andy Robertson‘s own goal.

Just two more victories will seal the Premier League title for Liverpool, but their form has been unconvincing for several weeks.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and WhoScored.

It was no surprise to see Alisson (8.4) scored highest among Liverpool’s players, following a superb return to action.

While the Reds laboured in the second half, the Brazilian was on hand to make four saves, per FotMob, one of which saw him brilliantly thwart Mohammed Kudus.

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan felt it was “a performance that deserves a 10/10,” such was Alisson‘s excellence.

Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed the “vital saves” that Liverpool’s No. 1 made as West Ham “ramped up” the pressure after the break.

Diaz (8.1) impressed for the Reds while others struggled, opening the scoring and proving to be a threat.

Tom Maston of GOAL said that the winger was “electric from the very first minute,” adding that he “never stopped running.”

Alexis Mac Allister (7.9) was the pick of Liverpool’s midfielders, hitting the crossbar with a free-kick and working tirelessly.

Diogo Jota (6.0) got the lowest score of the afternoon for the Reds, with the Portuguese badly out of form and ineffective up top.

Sadly, Durkan believes that Jota “is not the player we once knew,” with injuries looking like they have caught up with him.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to all-but-relegated Leicester next Sunday, a match which could crown the Reds champions if Arsenal lose at Ipswich and the Reds win.