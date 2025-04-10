A reliable journalist said there is “firm interest” from Liverpool in Dean Huijsen, while more details of Mo Salah‘s new contract have been reported, including his wage packet.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

With Liverpool potentially in the market for a centre-back this summer, Bournemouth‘s Huijsen has been the player most heavily linked to the Reds so far.

Now, the Athletic’s David Ornstein has added to the rumours, saying there is “firm interest” in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, but “Chelsea have enquired and Arsenal are in the mix, too.”

Real Madrid are another team said to have interest in the defender. The reporter, however, said he isn’t aware “of them actively working on” a move, while Huijsen’s representatives have met with Liverpool already.

Ornstein did add that Newcastle and Tottenham are also “keen,” but in theory, we shouldn’t be too worried about them providing a bigger lure than Liverpool!

Aside from his obvious ability, another attraction of Huijsen is that he has a £50 million release clause which could make a move relatively hassle-free.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, who is seemingly close to the situation, reports that Salah‘s new wages “would be a fixed £400,000 per week”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return from injury within the next month, according to the Mail – his Anfield reception should be interesting

Ryan Gravenberch‘s agent, Jose Fortes, has told Marca he personally “would love” for his client to join Madrid – hands off, please!

Reported Liverpool transfer target Milos Kerkez has added to the speculation around his future by liking a series of posts about Salah and Virgil van Dijk‘s impending new contracts

More from This Is Anfield

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has been touted as one of the main candidates to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, should the right-back leave in the summer.

Here, Joe Baker assesses the flying Dutchman’s potential ability to fit in at Liverpool.

“To make Frimpong work, Slot would have to not only alter what he requires from his left back but also ask Salah, probably the best player in the world this season and certainly one of the best in Liverpool’s history, to change the attacking positions he is taking up on the pitch. “To say this is unwise would be an understatement. There is no doubt Frimpong is a serious talent. There are elements of his game that do replicate Alexander-Arnold’s.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Sky Sports report that Chelsea will sign a striker this summer and Ipswich striker Liam Delap is “under serious consideration”

Thursday night’s Europa League fixtures include Lyon vs. Man United, Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao and Tottenham vs. Frankfurt – that’s a chance to watch Hugo Ekitike up against a Premier League team

Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League, Chelsea host Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1988, John Barnes was deservedly named PFA Player of the Year in his first season as a Liverpool player. Fellow Reds, Steve McMahon and Peter Beardsley, were named in the second and third positions.

Barnes slotted straight into an incredible attacking lineup that campaign, helping Liverpool win the league and reach the FA Cup final.

Across the 1987/88 season, ‘Digger’ netted 17 times and set up 19 goals as he instantly became a favourite at Anfield for his graceful dribbling and cultured finishes.