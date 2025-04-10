Mohamed Salah is not believed to have agreed a pay cut in his new Liverpool contract, with one well-placed Egyptian journalist claiming it could in fact rise.

During the protracted negotiations over Salah’s new contract at Liverpool it was often suggested that he would need to compromise over its length or the pay involved.

With a two-year deal now close to being finalised it had been theorised that a reduction on his club-record basic salary of £350,000 a week had been agreed.

However, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has already reported that “a pay cut has not been on the agenda during talks.”

Instead, Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud – who has seemingly been close to the situation throughout Liverpool’s discussions with Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas Issa – claims his wages will instead increase.

In a post on X, the winwin reporter wrote: “I’ve heard that Salah’s potential salary in the new contract would be a fixed £400,000 per week.”

That would be a 12.5 percent increase on the forward’s current wage and naturally it would set a new record for Liverpool’s all-time highest earner.

Journalist Danny Gallagher has also reported that the delay in an agreement being reached centred around the incentives built into Salah’s new contract.

While undisclosed this would likely include bonuses for goals, assists and both individual and collective honours.

With Virgil van Dijk also close to signing a new contract – and a double announcement possible in the coming days – it stands to reason that the Dutchman could also see his wages increase.

Van Dijk is among a number of players in the bracket below Salah in terms of pay, along with Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If Liverpool are sanctioning pay rises for both Salah and Van Dijk, who are in their early 30s, it could indicate a willingness to increase their wage structure.

Ibrahima Konate‘s representatives are reported to be seeking a salary of around £200,000 per week during talks over an extension to the Frenchman’s deal, which currently expires in 2026.

The centre-back is currently earning in the region of £80,000 per week but is a first-choice starter for the Premier League champions-elect and, turning 26 in May, will understandably feel he deserves to be among Liverpool’s top earners.

Liverpool will not confirm the details of either Salah or Van Dijk’s contracts – almost certainly not even the length of those deals – though aspects should be communicated via the Merseyside press.