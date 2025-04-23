There has been “zero progress” regarding a contract extension for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, with his current deal ticking down.

The Frenchman has arguably enjoyed his best season yet for the Reds, starting 26 Premier League matches – the most he has managed in a campaign at Anfield.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in 2026, however, with his future going under the radar compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

This comes amid rumours of a Liverpool exit in recent months, with Paris Saint-Germain linked with a move for the defender.

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, there has been “zero progress” when it comes to a new deal for the 25-year-old.

He also points out that Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah “have external suitors,” too, hinting at potential significant changes to Arne Slot‘s defensive personnel.

Konate not yet being tied down to a contract extension is a worry for Liverpool, considering he is viewed by some as the future leader of their defence.

That said, there was little progress on new deals for both Van Dijk and Salah before they both signed in quick succession, with the latter recently debunking myths about him.

“I’ve heard so many things that I signed, I didn’t sign or that I was in contact with so many clubs,” Van Dijk said.

“I was in negotiations up until the last month and we found a way. For me, there was only one club. That was Liverpool.”

Hopefully, Konate agrees an extension sooner rather than later, with supporters wanting to avoid a similar situation to Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah.

While the France international’s injury problems are a concern, those issues have lessened this season and he is still a relatively young player.

Regardless of whether Konate stays or not, though, at least one new centre-back is a must for Liverpool this summer – if Gomez or Quansah move on, two would be required.

Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen continues to be mentioned as a leading contender to come in, with the Reds reportedly “keen” to trigger the £50 million release clause in his current deal on the south coast.