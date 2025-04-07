Virgil van Dijk has given an update on his contract situation at Liverpool, on a day that has also seen news regarding Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate‘s futures.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speaking to journalists, including The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Van Dijk has revealed that “there is progress” with his Reds contract, in an encouraging update for your Monday.

When asked if that meant he would be at Liverpool next season, the Liverpool captain added:

“I don’t know, we’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see.”

? Here’s the audio of Virgil Van Dijk on his contract ‘progress’. Thought it might be useful as it was a bit of a back and forth that is hard to put across in writing… #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/1NhJpy8TCn — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 7, 2025

At this point, Van Dijk leaving Liverpool would be a big surprise, and this update has to be seen as positive.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Diaz is said to be attracting ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, with Liverpool and the winger facing a big decision over his future. Would you sell him?

Konate‘s wage demands have been revealed in his Liverpool contract talks. He wants more than double what he’s currently earning!

Speaking of Van Dijk, Arne Slot insists he is not worried about his skipper’s form, following a poor performance in the 3-2 defeat at Fulham.

Slot’s said the same of Mo Salah, too, following a clear dropoff in recent weeks. He’s allowed a few iffy games!

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan and Abigail Rudkin have dissected Liverpool’s defeat at Fulham, with the importance of the absent Trent Alexander-Arnold apparent:

“The lack of creativity when Trent isn’t in the side is abundantly clear. Salah is isolated and the ball is not progressed with as much ease. “With Liverpool’s midfielders nullified and not taking the responsibility to create, we cannot progress the ball up the pitch as smoothly as we need. “We know in an ideal world Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones wouldn’t be needed at right-back but with Bradley’s injury record far from ideal, what will the club do to address the situation?”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bukayo Saka has hinted that he will sign a new deal at Arsenal instead of leaving, saying he wants to “win wearing this badge.” They host Real Madrid tomorrow

Southampton have parted ways with manager Ivan Juric, following their relegation to the Championship on Sunday. He won just one Premier League game!

Gary Neville believes Man United need five new signings this summer who can suit Ruben Amorim’s style of play. They need more than that! (Sky Sports)

A man has been arrested and charged after Jack Grealish was reportedly slapped in the face by a fan at Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2016, Liverpool drew 1-1 away to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Jurgen Klopp returned to his former club a year after leaving, with Divock Origi opening the scoring with a precise low finish.

Mats Hummels equalised for the hosts, but it was still a good result for Liverpool to take back to Anfield.

What happened in the second leg was unforgettable, as Klopp’s side came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 on the night, with Dejan Lovren heading home a last-gasp winner.