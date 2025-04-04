Friday’s news brings the latest on Virgil van Dijk‘s contract situation as the captain speaks out at an event, while Andy Robertson spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

There is still too much uncertainty over Van Dijk’s future for our liking but he reiterated his love for the club during a Q&A on Thursday when asked if there was good news on his future.

“I can’t say more than there will be news in the upcoming weeks,” Van Dijk said.

“Whether that’s positive or not, I have no idea at this point.

“What I do know, and I’ve mentioned it many times before, is I’m calm and what will happen, will happen.”

The captain underlined that he is “not really panicking,” but it is starting to have an opposite effect the more he says that with seemingly no notable progress made during negotiations.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alexander-Arnold‘s future and expected move to Real Madrid has been “impossible” for the squad to ignore, says Robertson – you also getting tired of it, Andy?

Paul Tierney will be VAR for the Manchester derby this weekend despite his cock-up in midweek – there really are no repercussions even after the PGMOL admitted his error

Liverpool Women have a new managing director of their women’s team, with Andy O’Boyle returning to the club to replace Russ Fraser – here’s hoping for a big finish to the season! (The Athletic)

More from This Is Anfield

In response to those calling it ‘only‘ the Premier League title, Steven Scragg has underlined why the trophy is just fine for Liverpool.

“It was ‘only’ the league title that Arsenal won during their Invincible campaign of 2003/04. It was ‘only’ the league title that Man United won in 1992/93, when ending a 26-year drought. It was ‘only’ the league title that Leicester won against the odds in 2015/16. “It was ‘only’ the league title that Everton won in 1986/87, since which they’ve lifted just one other serious trophy, an occurrence that was now 30 years ago apparently… “There are a lot of fanbases out there that wish they could ‘just’ win the league. Should – no – once we get over that finish line, Anfield is going to party hearty over ‘just’ winning the league.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will be leaving Man City when his contract expires at the end of the season – thankfully he released the news himself and it wasn’t leaked (looking at a certain someone…)

Ange Postecoglou is under pressure with Tottenham 14th in the league and he’s had another pop at VAR after his side’s goal was ruled out at Chelsea – a bit hypocritical, mate?

Fulham boss Marco Silva knows the Liverpool game will “demand us to be close to perfection,” with the Reds unbeaten on the road this season (FFC)

UEFA have fined Kylian Mbappe, Rudiger and Ceballos for their distasteful celebrations against Atletico Madrid, but all are free to face Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final (BBC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2018, Liverpool faced Man City at Anfield in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final tie, how has it already been seven years?

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane all scored in a wild opening half-hour, seeing Liverpool take a 3-0 lead which they refused to surrender.

It was a night that saw ‘Allez Allez Allez’ really take off, in the stands, the concourse and beyond – one of those matches you would love to re-live all over again.

The Reds would go on to win 2-1 at the Etihad to progress to the semi-final and ultimately the final – we know what happened there, but Ol’ Big Ears made its way home eventually.