Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is not understood to be seeing out the final weeks of his contract before leaving, despite previous claims it was due to expire.

Jaros, the 23-year-old stopper who made his senior debut for Liverpool earlier this season, has been regularly included in lists of players whose deals run out in 2025.

His contract situation was considered a low-profile concern beyond those of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold owing to claims from Transfermarkt.

But the Czech is not set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, having agreed a new contract with the club upon his loan move to Sturm Graz at the start of 2024.

His updated contract was included in the FA’s list of agent transactions between February 2024 and February 2025 this week, with it understood that his terms run beyond this summer.

It remains to be seen if Jaros will stay at Liverpool, however, with an overhaul underway in their goalkeeping ranks ahead of a busy transfer window.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive from Valencia there is expected to be at least one departure from Arne Slot‘s crop of senior goalkeepers.

Caoimhin Kelleher‘s desire for regular starting football is attracting interest from a number of clubs including Bournemouth, and with the Irishman’s deal running out in 2026 a sale is highly likely.

But after spending the 2024/25 campaign as No. 3 behind Alisson and Kelleher there is also a strong chance Jaros will be pushing for first-team football elsewhere.

In agreeing new terms with the academy graduate just over a year ago, however, Liverpool will know they are in a stronger position when it comes to negotiations with any suitors.

The FA’s documents confirm that seven other contracts were updated over those 12 months, including fellow goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

Jarell Quansah‘s new deal was confirmed by the club in October, but further extensions and alterations were also agreed with the representatives of Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas, Fabian Mrozek, Terence Miles and Reece Trueman.

Speaking in February, Slot looked ahead to next season and the prospect of working with “four very good ‘keepers” including Jaros.

“What next season will bring, we will see,” he told reporters.

“We’ve bought a goalkeeper and sent him on loan and next season we will have Alisson, Caoimhin, Jaros and Mamardashvili.

“Four very good ‘keepers. They will be under contract and we will see how it works out.”

Jaros came off the bench for his senior bow in the 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in October, following injury to Alisson, before starting the 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round later that month.