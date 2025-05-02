The “front-runners” to sign Dean Huijsen have been reported by a Merseyside journalist and Arne Slot gave a positive update on Conor Bradley‘s fitness.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Since February, Huijsen’s name has repeatedly been mentioned in connection with a summer transfer to Liverpool.

However, The Reds reportedly aren’t the favourites to sign the 20-year-old Bournemouth defender, who has a £50 million release clause.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce said: “There is serious competition for his signature from Premier League rivals and further afield. Liverpool currently regard Chelsea as the front-runners.”

One advantage the Reds could have, though, is the good relationship between sporting director Richard Hughes and his former club, Bournemouth.

The Cherries’ left-back, Milos Kerkez, is another to have been repeatedly linked in recent months.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Bradley will “probably be in the squad” on Sunday, said Slot – he returned to training on Friday

The head coach has declared that he will give opportunities to squad players in Liverpool’s final four matches, saying: “There will be a certain rotation in the upcoming games”

The Dutchman also told how Jurgen Klopp had been in touch following the title win, revealing the message his predecessor sent – read more here

Liverpool Women defender Niamh Fahey, who has captained the club since 2020, has announced she will retire at the end of the season – good luck, Niamh!

Ryan Gravenberch has revealed that his partner, Cindy Peroti, is pregnant with their first child – congratulations both!

More from This Is Anfield

It is difficult to quantify the level of emotion felt at Anfield when Liverpool secured the title. Adam Beattie does an excellent job of describing the day, though, in this brilliant piece…

“Liverpool were not to be denied. This is a city famous for its refusal to back down and for standing tall in adversity. Waiting a little bit longer for the party of a lifetime was a drop in the ocean. “The success of 2019/20 and everything that was missing when the i’s were dotted and t’s crossed were intrinsically linked to the emotions of Sunday, because this was one for us.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

The 35-year-old ex-Liverpool player, Joe Allen, has announced he will retire after Saturday’s Swansea match against Oxford United – he has made 600 club appearances and won 77 international caps in total

Mikel Arteta has admitted that watching Liverpool win the league has been “painful” – lovely stuff!

Eric Dier has rejected the chance to stay at Bayern Munich! BBC Sport understands he is in “advanced talks” to join Monaco

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1961, Ian St John signed from Motherwell and would become a Liverpool great under Bill Shankly, scoring 118 goals in 425 games for the Reds.

His arrival was one of the key transfers in the early years of Shankly that helped transform Liverpool.

His most memorable moment came in the 1965 FA Cup final, when his extra-time goal against Leeds earned the Reds their first-ever FA Cup, which was celebrated by hundreds of thousands on their return to Merseyside.