Ryan Gravenberch was not named in Liverpool’s 20-man squad to face Chelsea on Sunday as Arne Slot named a new midfield trio for the fixture, and here’s why.

The Dutchman was notably absent from footage of Liverpool’s journey to London on Saturday, immediately casting doubt over his involvement in the fixture.

On release of the team sheet ahead of kickoff it was confirmed that he will take no part, with Wataru Endo instead handed his first Premier League start at No. 6.

There is no injury concern for the 22-year-old as he was simply rested, as per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

He has already broken his career record of minutes in a single season, currently standing at 3,966, and thus it is a well-deserved rest for one of Slot’s ever-presents.

With Gravenberch having shown signs of fatigue in the second half of the season, Liverpool’s early title triumph has reaped further rewards when it comes to managing the squad.

As he will likely feature for the Netherlands at the end of the season, now is as good a time as any to allow Gravenberch to put his feet up.

He is not the only one as Slot has named fellow midfield regulars Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai on the bench at Stamford Bridge, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott taking their place.

Although Slot was adamant there would not be wholesale changes, his six inclusions said otherwise as he looks to run the rule over his squad.

“It’s going to be mostly the same and to see how a few players do in a difficult game like Chelsea away and where they are in their development,” Slot said on Friday.

With no jeopardy on Liverpool’s results, the final four games afford plenty of flexibility when it comes to lineups and Slot’s ability to test players ahead of another important summer.