Osimhen this summer, Mbappe next? – Tuesday’s Liverpool FC News

We’re back with the daily roundups! No games at present, but no shortage of Liverpool news either – starting with an early look at the transfer market.

Operation renewed strikeforce

Osimhen 2020, Mbappe 2021?

According to reports out of France, that’s the ideal scenario for Liverpool over the next 12 to 18 months.

There’s no definite news yet on when the summer transfer window will actually be, but Le10Sport say that the Reds are already in talks with Lille’s Victor Osimhen, looking for a contract agreement so that a deal can swiftly be completed if they make a formal bid to his club.

Seems rather the wrong way round to be doing business, but hey, that’s the report—and a €70 million transfer fee is also mentioned.

Further, the same outlet has recently spoken about Jurgen Klopp calling Kylian Mbappe’s entourage—and the idea is to be ready to make a huge bid next summer, when the France striker has just a single year left on his contract.

Liverpool and Real Madrid would then go head-to-head for what will unquestionably be the biggest signing of the year.

Defensive reinforcements

Looking away from the attack, the Reds are also keen to beef up the defensive areas: centre-back and holding midfield.

Neither are new names, but rather recurring rumours suggesting the Reds are still firmly in the frame for a move.

Leeds centre-back Ben White, currently on loan from Brighton, is apparently subject to interest from the entire relevant north west (sorry, the Ev): Liverpool, Man City and Man United, according to the Athletic.

The Reds, of course, want him to replace Dejan Lovren, who is expected to depart.

Meanwhile, the destructive force of nature that is Boubakary Soumare remains high on Klopp’s wishlist as a midfield addition.

Another Lille player, our old friends at Le10 say the Anfield decision-makers are keen on staying in touch and being ready to move when matters become clear.

Our last title: 30 years on

We hoped we’d have another by now—but while we wait to finally put the seal on No. 19, This Is Anfield has today been looking back at the best from our last league championship, won in 1990.

Latest football leagues restart news

Over in France, things aren’t looking great: Ligue 1 won’t resume at all, with no football or other sporting events until September. As yet, there’s no decision on whether that means voiding the season, taking the current standings as final or continuing this campaign later in the year.

But the Premier League is in discussions over ‘Project Restart’: June 6 could be the day top-flight football returns, meaning a return to training could come within the next couple of weeks.

UEFA, meanwhile, want return-to-action plans from all top flights by May 25.

Quickfire LFC news

Pepe Reina says Brendan Rodgers was “a little touchy” as a manager and he didn’t see eye-to-eye with Roy Hodgson’s way of playing. Us neither, Pepe (Echo)

Kit leaks are everywhere, so here are the best images of what seems to be a legit take (TIA)

Alex Inglethorpe says Curtis Jones has evolved as a player and is ready for a regular first-team role (Evening Standard)

Joe Gomez explains how and why he forged such a good understanding with Virgil van Dijk (TIA)

Around the Prem

Thomas Partey didn’t like Atletico Madrid’s new contract offer, so Arsenal are ready to swoop (Express)

Phil Coutinho was wanted by Chelsea, but they’ve decided on Kai Havertz instead (Athletic)

West Ham are determined to hold onto Declan Rice and drag him down to their level, despite Chelsea interest (Guardian)

And Reading Women have become the first WSL team to furlough players (BBC Sport)

Stupid player of the week

How many footballers will it take to be chastised at breaching lockdown until they realise they can’t get away with it without repercussions?

Everton‘s Moise Kean faces disciplinary action after the latest bout of idiocy.

Tweet of the day

If Liverpool can overcome a worldwide pandemic and win The Premier League, it will be the greatest title ever won. — Sam (@SamuelAdams89) April 27, 2020

What we’re reading

Everybody wants a return in the Premier League; Miguel Delaney takes a look at the many varied and detailed reasons why, for the Independent.

And on the day the Liverpool family bid RIP and YNWA to former player Michael Robinson, Paul Hayward of the Telegraph looks at how he proved rewards can come from straying outside the English game.