EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - Sunday, July 28, 2019: Liverpool supporters with a flag featuring Andy Robertson before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Murrayfield Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Where’s Robbo: Can you find the Liverpool left-back hiding in these photos?

It’s a classic children’s puzzle, Where’s Wally (or Waldo in America…). Here’s our version featuring Andy Robertson instead…can you find him?

There’s five images of the Anfield crowd, each with Robbo hiding somewhere in the image.

They get harder as you scroll down! Good luck!

 

* Click here for the answers

