It’s a classic children’s puzzle, Where’s Wally (or Waldo in America…). Here’s our version featuring Andy Robertson instead…can you find him?
There’s five images of the Anfield crowd, each with Robbo hiding somewhere in the image.
They get harder as you scroll down! Good luck!
