Derby confirmation, Wijnaldum wanted & Adama links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Not long now folks, your countdown to Liverpool’s next game can officially begin. 11 days until the derby and the news on and off the pitch keeps rolling in.

Goodison Park confirmed for Merseyside derby

Common sense has prevailed and the north west rivals will not have to head to the south coast for a game!

Southampton‘s stadium had been suggested as a potential neutral venue for the match, for some unfathomable and nonsensical reason, but confirmation has now been given that Liverpool will travel only across the park for their game at Everton.

Of course, if Man City have already lost to Arsenal by the time we face the Toffees, the Reds could actually claim the title against their neighbours, ensuring nightmares and an eternal argument-settling claim between family members for years to come.

In terms of (very) early team news, Theo Walcott is out injured along with Morgan Schneiderlin, both set to miss most of the run-in, but Andre Gomes is probably going to be fit for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Tenuous links for one in, one out

No enormous transfer rumours today, rather two which have been whispered and hinted at, rather than headlined and definitively claimed.

We already reported recently how the Reds are hoping to agree fresh contract terms with Gini Wijnaldum, and perhaps the Reds should make that a quick discussion.

Neil Jones of Goal.com says Barcelona are “admirers”, though doesn’t suggest they’re about to make a bid this summer.

Instead it appears next year on a free might appeal to clubs, as the Dutchman turns 30.

On the incoming side, Adama Traore rumblings continue to grow lounder—or longer, at least.

The Mirror rehash an old rumour and try to shoehorn in some quotes to make him the perfect fit for Klopp.

And the Express have Tony Pulis—Adama’s former boss—saying his big ambition is to get into the Spain squad regularly.

Someone is putting two and two together to make £60 million, we reckon.

Looking forward on every level

Everybody at the club is looking onward and upward, from the youngsters on loan to the most senior members of the squad.

Quickfire LFC news

Chelsea‘s Reece James can compete with our Trent in the England set-up, says Mario Melchiot (Goal)

Maya Yoshida says former team-mate Virgil van Dijk is so naturally fit that he’s always first one leaving the gym in training (Echo)

Anfield will host Rugby World Cup matches in 2021 (LFC)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says if the Champions League isn’t finished, his team should be crowned winners as they knocked out the Reds (Mail)

Around the Prem

Chelsea are planning to play 1-1-8 next season apparently, as they chase not just Havertz but also Said Benrahma (Guardian)

Thiago Silva wants a two-year deal and five Premier League clubs are after him, so look out for Moysie or someone trying to play a high line with him and conceding six on the counter a few months from now (ESPN)

Chelsea, City and Spurs have all enquired after Achraf Hakimi and the only funny thing here is that Real Madrid will probably actually let him go, the bunch of morons (90 min)

And Leicester want Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico to replace Chelsea-bound Ben Chilwell, which should leave them about £50m left over. Fancy another big-money bid for Lovren, Brendan? (Mirror)

Stupid rumour of the day

One year left on his deal, already told the club he won’t renew, manager says he won’t be captain without signing. Southampton and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are heading for a parting of the ways, that’s clear.

So today’s news that they “won’t accept less than £35 million” seems a bit irrelevant, given they’ve pretty much put themselves in a corner for negotiations after the Ralph Hasenhuttl said “I think we should avoid letting players go without a transfer fee.”

£15m tops this summer, we reckon!

Tweet of the day

Harvey Elliott was in year 3 at school the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison Park — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) June 10, 2020

What we’re reading

A really rather excellent long read on the Lucescu family dynasty in Romanian football. By Daniel Nanu, on Goal.com.

And a tribute to Tony Yeboah’s ability to hit the ball really f*cking hard in the 90s, yes including that goal against the Reds, by Sid Lambert on Planet Football.