Liverpool have confirmed when Nike will be starting as kit provider, while transfer rumours and memories of Madrid abound in Monday’s news.

Nike incoming!

Liverpool’s current kit supplier New Balance will be desperately hoping the Reds can win the six points needed to secure the league title nice and quickly—so the trophy lift is in their kit.

An extension between club and both sportswear companies has now been agreed, with Nike taking over as official supplier as of 1 August.

Interestingly, if the Reds had still been in Europe or the FA Cup, that might have meant playing a potential final in the new kit for ‘next’ season—but perhaps, in that case, the date may have been made later anyway.

As it is, the Reds will still see out 19/20 in with NB on the jerseys, with the last nine Premier League matches being scheduled for late June and throughout July.

Safety and solidarity at Melwood

There have been concerns in some quarters of the Premier League about how safe it is for players to return to action just yet, but Andy Robertson has left everybody in no doubt that the procedures being taken at Melwood are keeping everyone secure.

Robbo says the staff at Liverpool’s training ground are being meticulous in their approach and “second to none” in following the established health protocols laid out by government and Premier League alike.

The Reds moved their training session to Anfield on Monday, as they aim to pick up speed in time for the top-flight restart in under three weeks.

And on a more worldly note, the squad have together taken a knee and posted to social media in support of the protests against the death of George Floyd in America.

It should be a powerful statement that the world, not just that nation, are not prepared to allow such brutal treatment to continue and that justice must be sought.

Happy Madridiversary!

Yes folks, one year ago today we were eagerly awaiting, then watching, then celebrating our sixth European Cup triumph, as the Reds saw off Spurs in Madrid. Here’s the best of our recollections and reactions, one year on.

Leagues restart latest updates

We now have dates and confirmations for almost all the major leagues, so for the final time:

The Premier League will start on 17 June, all being well

The Championship is now also confirmed as returning on June 20

In Spain, LaLiga resumes on 11 June with the Andalucian derby, Betis v Sevilla

And Italy will restart with the Coppa Italia, while Serie A starts back on 20 June.

Ligue 1 has been cancelled in France.

Quickfire LFC news

Fiorentina winger Christian Koffi has said he had the chance to join the Reds in 2018 and explains why he turned down the move (Goal)

Klopp has been spending lockdown looking back at videos from Madrid including player interviews and fan reactions (LFC)

Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl says Sadio Mane was the best team-mate he has ever had (Goal)

In response to Klopp saying he has “no negatives”, Andy Robbo says the boss probably hasn’t seen him shoot with his right foot! (Mirror)

Around the Prem

Tyrone Mings has criticised the fact that players were “last” to be consulted over a post-coronavirus restart (BBC Sport)

Lille have received “multiple” offers for £70m-rated Victor Osimhen, a target for Liverpool and Arsenal among others. Presumably his suitors will hope for a quicker impact than Nicolas Pepe managed after leaving the same club (Mail)

Reds, Real Madrid and Man United target Eduardo Camavinga will continue with Rennes next season, say his club—probably doubling his value by next year, or perhaps just making Madrid pay up an extra £20m this summer (ES)

And Barca want £9m for any club to take Coutinho on loan next season—which equates to roughly one pound for every rumour there has been about him since joining the Spanish side (Mirror)

Stupid rumour of the day

Anybody running transfer stories about Saul Niguez comes in this category (hi, MEN), after the Atleti midfielder said he’d “reveal his new club” in three days.

Pretty clearly, this will be a non-football venture, a sponsorship or other such social media gag, rather than a literal transfer.

Tweet of the day

Has to be, doesn’t it?!

What we’re reading

The bizarre story of an amateur footballer who awoke from a coma with the ability to speak perfect French—for a very brief period, by Ryan Baldi on BBC Sport.

And Oliver Kay delves into what went so spectacularly wrong for England under Fabio Capello at the 2010 World Cup, for the Athletic.

Worth watching tonight

Leipzig and Timo Werner. They are at Koln, at 7.30pm on BT Sport.