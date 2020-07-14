Mourinho blasts “disgraceful decision” & Osimhen ‘rejects’ Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for their next game, at Arsenal, while there’s talk of rivals City’s European ban being overturned and transfers.

Osimhen ‘breaks off talks’

Liverpool have been linked with Lille striker Victor Osimhen for some time, but it doesn’t appear we’ll be getting him.

L’Equipe say the striker has called off talks even though Jurgen Klopp was “very interested” about an €80 million move, as he wants somewhere he’ll play regularly and can use as a stepping stone to a bigger club.

Both factors would rule out the Reds: there’s nowhere above us, given we’re champions of everything, and he wouldn’t be an automatic first pick.

It’s a bit of an easy article in truth, given we don’t appear likely to spend big this summer, but there’s no doubt the Reds would be admirers of the striker.

Not at that price though, and certainly not this summer.

Mourinho hammers decision to fine City

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Man City‘s European ban being overturned by Cas and said the verdict was bad for everyone concerned with FFP: “I dont think it was a good day for football yesterday.”

Fellow manager Jose Mourinho has gone one further, lambasting Cas’ decision to remove the ban but not the fine, suggesting that a club should only and entirely be guilty or not guilty in these circumstances.

“A disgraceful decision. If Man City is not guilty, I think to be punished with millions is a disgrace. If you are not guilty, you are not punished. The other way, if they are guilty, they should be banned.

“So in any case, the decision is a disaster.”

Both bosses pointed the finger at the decision-makers, rather than the club in question.

Preparing for battle

Liverpool head to Arsenal on Wednesday and the boss has been briefing the media about the game.

Quickfire LFC news

Andy Robbo is fed up with the farcical decisions made by VAR recently (TIA)

Divock Origi has accepted his role and will stay as a ‘super sub’ this summer (HLN)

The Reds are linked with Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera after his side were relegated from LaLiga (Mundo Deportivo)

And Klopp has even invited Akinfenwa to the title parade! (LFC)

Around the Prem

Man City are celebrating their European involvement by buying David Alaba, Lautaro Martinez and Ferran Torres, so expect another enquiry again next year (Mail)

Norwich DoF Stuart Webber says the bidding starts at £20m for their young stars. Arsenal are readying the fax machine with an offer of £20m plus £1 (NEN)

Bournemouth could be without key defender Nathan Ake for their remaining games. May as well put them into the Championship fixture computer now tbh (Bournemouth Echo)

And Guardiola says people should apologise after City’s ban was overturned. Hmmmm…(BBC Sport)

Stupid lie of the day

Steve Bruce says he’s not leaving Matty Longstaff out just because the midfielder hasn’t signed a new deal.

That’s while Newcastle are without Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark, but still opted to shift a centre-back, Fabian Schar, into his old role of central midfield rather than play Longstaff who they have such high regard for they’ve offered him a new £40k-a-week deal.

Definitely not for that reason though.

Tweet of the day

FSG bought Liverpool for 300 million today the club is valued at 2.26 billion @LFC pic.twitter.com/uGExQmVorn — AnfieldView (@james79rigby) July 14, 2020

