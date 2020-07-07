Thiago talk & LFC leading plans to bring fans back to Anfield – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are readying up for another Premier League match, while the headlines around the club focus on transfers, improvements and the club’s future plans.

Tech trial offers hope for Anfield fans

The Athletic‘s Raphael Honigstein is reporting that the Reds are looking at German technology to allow fans into Anfield next season.

A system which is already in use for testing at Borussia Dortmund, among others, checks fans’ temperature and monitors social distancing, allowing partial stadium use on matchdays—vital for clubs’ revenues.

Software company G2K can install the system to work with existing CCTV capabilities, with just an installation of temperature-sensitive cameras required—at a cost of around €100,000 per game.

Any proposals would need both UK government and Premier League sign-offs before trials could take place on Merseyside.

But if Dortmund’s proposal applies to England, we could see Anfield at 30 percent capacity—meaning around 16,000 in attendance—as early as the start of next season.

“Unlikely” we go for Thiago

Liverpool have been widely linked with a move for Thiago Alcantara, and while though those reports haven’t been dismissed out of hand by the usual set of local journalists, there also doesn’t appear to be too much concrete evidence supporting an impending transfer.

Now The Independent‘s Melissa Reddy has sought to clarify the club’s current stance and why it could be that a move for the Spanish playmaker is deemed a potential option, when it goes so much against the grain of the usual modus operandi.

Essentially, it can be summed up in two sentences; one for the signing of the elite midfielder:

“There could be slight shades of Manchester United signing Robin van Persie, 29, from Arsenal in 2012 with Alex Ferguson saying at the time: “You can’t turn that down.”

And one against the probability of it:

“Liverpool would have to whistle past a lot of red flags to make a significant financial outlay – transfer fee and wages – on Thiago in a coronavirus-affected market they have vowed to be more measured in…it is unlikely at this stage that Liverpool will come to the table.”

All in all, this still appears a far-fetched, albeit dreamy, move which isn’t going to come to fruition.

Maybe.

Preparing for Brighton

Liverpool are off to Brighton today for an overnight trip and Wednesday night’s match, before playing Burnley at home on the weekend.

Thankfully, star names should mean that the Reds’ quality shines through in these games—and few have as much star quality as Sadio Mane.

The boss paid tribute to our No. 10’s “unbelievable” levels after finding consistency since swapping Southampton for Liverpool.

And, as usual, you can see Klopp’s entire pre-match press conference here.

Future plans

It’s not just about the next 90 minutes with the Reds, but the season ahead and beyond.

