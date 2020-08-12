Latest on summer transfer sagas as Reds confirm loan move – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have one deal tied up but at least a couple more appear ahead…if you believe the latest rumours. There’s also off-pitch info to catch up on, too.

Boyes heading on loan

Defender Morgan Boyes is off to League One for next season, the latest young Academy talent to try his luck on the senior ladder.

The 19-year-old played twice for the Reds last season, against Aston Villa in the League Cup and Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, and has been with the Reds since U11 level.

A centre-back who has gained good experience in the UEFA Youth League, he’s heading on loan to Fleetwood Town for 2020/21 and has stated his early aims for the campaign to the Gazette.

“First team football is what you want, especially joining a club like Fleetwood at a level like League One, it’s what you want. “For me personally, the aim is just to play as many games as possible, learn as much as possible and more importantly try and win as much as possible. “I like their style of play and what they’re aiming for and stuff like that. It really roped me in. I’ve spoken to the manager, he’s really excited, like me, and can’t wait to see me in a Fleetwood shirt and getting playing.”

The big transfer chases this summer

Liverpool might be signing a big-name player this summer. They might be losing one. None of the above might happen. It largely depends on which outlets you choose to believe right now—so here’s all the latest on all of it.

First up, the Reds are seen as “front-runners” for a deal with Watford over Ismaila Sarr.

The relegated outfit want at least £40 million for the winger, which the Reds could finance with sales of the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic.

On Bayern’s Thiago, the latest reports range from the price for the playmaker rising to €50 million, Man City getting involved, Klopp having spoken with him multiple times and the player himself being “convinced” the Reds’ style is perfect for him.

A full run-down of where and why those factors have emerged can be found here.

And on our own Gini Wijnaldum, it appears he’s not currently in talks with the Reds over an extension and the No. 5 is attracting the interest of other clubs.

Off-pitch events

Time for a look at what’s critical over the rest of this summer: finance talk and pre-season training.

Quickfire LFC news

Takumi Minamino won’t have to go away on international duty for World Cup qualifiers early next season after the Asian section’s fixtures were moved (Mirror)

The Reds are budgeting to “miss out on up to £100m” due to coronavirus (Telegraph)

A dubious Italian media link sees Divock Origi named among five striker targets Lazio are considering (Calciomercato)

And young defender Billy Koumetio has signed his first pro deal with the Reds (TIA)

Around the Prem

David Silva will join Lazio when Man City‘s run in Europe ends. Maybe he just really likes playing in light blue (Guardian)

Aston Villa are readying a bid for Ollie Watkins, after finally deciding that constantly buying strikers from Belgium isn’t optimal (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid won’t let Arsenal loan Dani Ceballos again and will instead recall him for next season. Hope he’s looking forward to 29 sub appearances for the final 12 minutes (AS)

And Newcastle apparently asked Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile’s agent about a move. Can definitely see why he’d want to give up god-like status, Champions League football and a team built in his style for that absolute shambles of a club right now (Goal)

Stupid rumour of the day

Gareth Bale is going to sit out the last two years of his contract at Real Madrid, even if he doesn’t play, say the Mirror.

Let no other player ever again be accused of wasting talent without this man’s name being brought up.

Tweet of the day

Is it…Michael Edwards, with a new deal? Or your agent…

Who do I have on the phone here?? pic.twitter.com/OlA7KfFpxb — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 12, 2020

What we’re reading

A lovely look back at Djibril Cisse on Planet Football, who really was capable of much more were it not for injuries.

And if you’re watching the big European game tonight, check out this analysis of Atalanta beforehand on the blog spacespacespaceletter.

Worth watching tonight

As mentioned: Champions League World Cup Club Knockout Madness thing starts tonight. Quarter-finals, Atalanta vs PSG, 8pm on BT Sports.