Liverpool are definitely hunting a left-back, but three other rumoured names are unlikely to join. That and more news in our midweek roundup.

Reds need to double the offer to land Lewis

Liverpool are after Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis, with the news breaking late on Tuesday.

The suggestion is that the Reds will set aside £10 million to bolster the side of defence and get Andy Robertson some much-needed back-up, but the Canaries are unsurprisingly looking for more for their starlet.

All is not lost, though, as the East Anglian side are apparent admirers of Yasser Larouci—who has already said he wants out of Anfield.

Sky Sports are thus suggesting that Larouci-plus-10 could be enough to get the deal done…if Lewis wants the move.

Obviously it’s a huge step up from Norwich to Liverpool, but he’d also be playing far less than he has done over the last two seasons.

One to watch for now, with four named targets on the Reds’ shortlist.

Three ‘targets’ unlikely to join

While Lewis may or may not come in, latest reports suggest three other rumoured targets definitely won’t be coming to Anfield.

Ben White, of Brighton on loan at Leeds, has been linked regularly for the last 12 months.

The Seagulls have continually said they’ve no interest in selling though and the Mirror now say White is only a third alternative at present.

Thiago Alcantara also looks unlikely to join.

The Bayern Munich man is heavily linked with Anfield, but the Echo say they’ve been told twice that he’s not a target for the Reds.

And the print edition of Spanish paper AS says Sevilla won’t sell Diego Carlos for less than his €75m release fee, which means no chance of him moving to the Reds.

Summer time, usual work

There’s no getting away from football, even out of season. And there’s no getting away from the fact we love to read about the Reds!

Quickfire LFC news

Assistant Peter Krawietz says the Reds were on track to win the league right from the first game (ES)

Owner John W Henry says the club is always forward-looking and planning new developments on and off the pitch (Mirror)

Five Reds are in the PL all-time Fantasy Football XI after another entrant this season (TIA)

Attacking midfielder Tom Hill has signed a new contract with the Reds (LFC)

Around the Prem

Ferran Torres says Valencia told him he was fifth-choice and they’d happily sell him and he responded by saying he didn’t like club captain Dani Parejo, wanted to take over as skipper and wanted a raise. Beginning to get the sense of why Liverpool maybe weren’t interested in his character after all… (BBC)

Burnley have told Leicester James Tarkowski will be £50m this summer, which means Burnley will be playing James Tarkowsi at centre-back next year (Mail)

P-E Hojbjerg is definitely off to Spurs in part-ex for K-W Peters, so that’s another one Everton have lost out on after having a bigger bid accepted (Telegraph)

Leicester have asked Barca for a two-year loan for summer arrival Francisco Trincao with an option to buy, which should be nonsense but with Barca’s recent transfer record stands a pretty good chance of being accepted (Guardian)

Stupid announcement of the day

Nice one Arsenal, for beating Ferran “self-entitled” Torres to this spot for Wednesday.

The Gunners have announced they’ll make 55 staff members redundant due to coronavirus impact on finances.

That’s on the same week as they’ve made a three-year, £200k-a-week offer for Willian, offered Aubameyang a raise to £250,000 a week and still have the ever-greedy, ever-pointless Mesut Ozil on £350k a week.

Annual cost of 55 salaries at a probably-optimistic £40k a year? £2.2m.

Ozil’s year left tallies over £18m. Willian’s new deal will total over £30m, in a position they have £70m signing Nicolas Pepe for as well as a raft of youngsters.

Well done, Gunners.

Tweet of the day

Day out in Liverpool for a stadium tour with the boys ????#Liverpoolfc #winners pic.twitter.com/9K0js8Qwpo — Kelly Gothard (@kelly__g79) August 5, 2020

What we’re reading

Time to re-focus on Europe, even though we’re not in it. The Telegraph look at Man City v Real Madrid and a second leg six months in the making.

And Adam Hurrey takes a light-hearted look at football fans claiming things are done “the [club name] way” for the Athletic.

Worth watching tonight

Shakhtar v Wolfsburg and Inter v Getafe in the Europa League! 6pm and 8pm kick-off respectively.