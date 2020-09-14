Reds could go for Sancho next summer & 5 in for Origi – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could yet offload Divock Origi this summer according to the latest rumours, while Jadon Sancho is a longer-term target.

United fear Reds will aim for #Sancho2021

It’s no secret that Man United are trying to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, but they and Borussia Dortmund are miles off an agreement at present.

As a quick update, the MEN report that BVB want €120m for them, which United aren’t interested in – they want a structured deal with add-ons for a lower amount.

EPSN say United are, however, fearful that if they don’t land Sancho this summer, they’ll face massive competition next year, with other clubs entering the fray after a year of settling down the finances – including Liverpool.

Barcelona and Real Madrid would also be concerns, but it’s more likely Sancho would move to the Premier League.

Origi talks with Turkish club and four more keen

Divock Origi seems to be sliding down Jurgen Klopp‘s order of attacking talent at the moment, with Takumi Minamino impressing in pre-season and Curtis Jones called upon as the first offensive sub off the bench at the weekend.

The Belgian striker has had some iconic moments, but they are few and far between in truth and it would be no surprise if he departed this summer.

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur says that Belezoglu Emre – the new sporting director for Fenerbahce – is negotiating with the Reds for a loan deal.

His information is that Liverpool are open to it, as long as there is a compulsory purchase option included, totalling €15 million.

In addition, he notes a quartet of Premier League clubs are chasing Origi: Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle.

However, Villa are on the verge of signing Bertrand Traore and Newcastle recently signed Callum Wilson, so those reports should at least be taken with a pinch of salt.

Frank Lampard doesn’t want to discuss the numbers behind Chelsea‘s transfer spending compared to Liverpool’s and it’s little wonder why (TIA)

Man United have absolutely no interest in signing Thiago and local media think it’s a ruse from Bayern to raise the Reds’ bid price (MEN)

Andy Robbo and Trent are set for another epic assists battle this season (TIA)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain say the squad want to become “serial winners” after a great run of trophy-winning form (LFC)

Around the Prem

Spurs want Danny Ings from Southampton to be Harry Kane’s understudy, which is an odd thing to label the more in-form forward of the two (football.london)

Douglas Costa has been made available for sale by Juventus and Man United are interested – there’s that youth drive in effect again (Goal)

Arsenal want to sign Icelandic keeper Runar Runarsson and we’re all for it just for the name (Telegraph)

And Spurs are battling RB Leipzig for Palace’s striker Alexander Sorloth who is on loan at Trabzonspor, which sounds like a lot of paperwork for a striker who will inevitably score three goals all season, all in the cups (Express)

Stupid moron of the day

Richard Keys lives in 1940, pass it on. Here’s his latest views on what makes a good signing:

“I’m not convinced by James Rodriguez. If he was top drawer he wouldn’t be signing for Everton, whoever was in charge. I wouldn’t fancy him at Stoke on a wet Tuesday evening in November, but he’ll look great when the Toffees are 2-up at home. For Everton to make an impact, he’s GOT to dominate games. If I was Ancelotti I’d be going after Troy Deeney. That’s what Everton need – Reid and Gray again. Deeney would be fantastic around the club. Like Jagielka, he’s a ‘proper’ bloke.”

