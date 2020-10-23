Injured Alisson called up by Brazil & Thiago latest ahead of Blades – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are only a day and a bit on from winning their last game…and already just a day away from their next one. Team news, injuries and more hit today’s headlines.

“Day by day” for injured outfield quartet

Virgil van Dijk will be out for ages – that’s the best way to think of it at the moment. Klopp doesn’t want to put a timescale on it and has pretty much told reporters to stop asking about it, as we won’t let the information out when the operation is.

But four outfield players will be back sooner or later.

Thiago Alcantara is the big one, of course, and Klopp says there are constant conversations with the medical department as to whether he’s ready to take part—but the boss says “you can only be in contention if you are training”.

The midfielder was on the grass on Friday, though it’s not clear if he did every aspect of training.

Similarly, there are updates with Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas, the latter of which won’t be involved against Sheffield United or Midtjylland.

Alisson called up for national team duty

Liverpool have been without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the past four matches after he injured his shoulder in training.

He is getting closer to a return, though it’s not at all certain he could be back in action for the Reds this week, with Manchester City recently penned in as an optimistic return game if he stays ahead of schedule with his recovery.

That hasn’t stopped Brazil from naming him in their squad for the next international break though—even though that is still more than two weeks away.

Liverpool face no fewer than five games between now and the next break, when Brazil will play Venezuela and Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers.

Of course we hope Ali can feature in them as it’ll mean he’s fit and back in action for the Reds…but his longer-term availability is more important, and it would be frustrating for fans if he played no part at club level before heading off overseas to feature twice.

Weekend reading

Saturday night plans, everyone? In a normal world, perhaps you’d be out and about…this week, there’s a good chance you’re preparing to watch the Reds.

Quickfire LFC news

Fabinho can add another string to his bow in a vital way for the team (TIA)

Klopp has detailed the Reds’ centre-back options beyond Fabinho (LFC)

LFC are one of many local businesses stepping up where the government has failed in abject fashion yet again (TIA)

And Adrian says he cannot defend fellow keeper Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Virgil last week (Sky)

Around the Prem

Man City are hoping to con Eric Garcia into extending his contract, because he’ll definitely believe he’s wanted after they spanked £100m on centre-backs this summer (Independent)

Arsenal are going to go full Chelsea by bidding millions for Donyell Malen, who they sold for a bag of peanuts and two Mars bars a few years ago (SN)

Sergio Reguilon says he moved to Spurs because of Jose Mourinho. Pretty much guarantee two years from now he might be leaving for the exact same reason (Sky Sports)

And scoring one goal has Aaron Wan-Bissaka determined to barge his way past the list of Kieran Trippier, Reece James, Tariq Lamptey, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Justin, Kyle Walker and a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold to become England’s starting right-back (Telegraph)

Stupid decision of the day

Hakim Ziyech says he joined Chelsea for the chance to “win trophies” while “playing beautiful football”.

Someone please point out that to do this he left Ajax.

Tweet of the day

Every single one of the dozens of tweets Marcus Rashford has made today showing the support from local councils and businesses to keep kids fed across the holidays.

What we’re reading

An interview with ex-Red Jack Robinson, who could play for Sheffield United on Saturday, on Sky Sports.

And a Telegraph investigation into the Women’s Super League has found ‘fat shaming’ and eating disorders are rife within some clubs at the top end of the game.

Worth watching tonight

In Spain it’s a bit of a local rival clash where Elche host Valencia, while in the Prem it’s a 1994-feeling type of fixture with Villa vs Leeds. 8pm both.