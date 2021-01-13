Liverpool’s news in midweek sees the usual batch of transfer rumours, insider chat from Kirkby and looking ahead to the next game.

David Alaba no longer on Reds’ radar

One of the big links for Liverpool fans to think about over the past few weeks has been David Alaba’s likely availability at the end of the season.

The Bayern Munich utility man is on a free transfer and the Reds, plus Real Madrid, have been widely linked with him – but today’s reports scupper that hope.

Melissa Reddy of the Independent says that the Reds did indeed hold talks with the Austrian, or at least his agents, but it was rather as part of a fact-building mission which was used to gauge the level of finance needed for the Thiago deal.

As a centre-back, he’s not on our wish-list, nor is he as a left-back cover option.

The move is a non-starter at this point, even on a free in the summer.

Don’t like that angle? Here you go then: SportBILD say we’re one of six clubs who have recently approached Alaba’s father and agent over a summer move!

Koeman thinks he’s got Gini sewn up

Our reliable No. 5 seems to have grown in stature again this season, producing lots of top performances and being constantly available to play while others succumb to injury.

However, like Alaba above, he’s in the final months of his contract now with no agreement in sight and Barcelona have been linked with him since the summer.

Ronald Koeman wants at least one of he, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay to arrive in January, with the other two signing on a free at the end of the season – and the Barca boss is confident that Wijnaldum will do so, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The suggestion is that “Wijnaldum has decided not to sign a new deal” at Anfield – though local reports last week did suggest that Gini was keen to stay and the real issue was the contract terms.

Still a while to roll on this one.

Training ground tales

Having had to delete and rewrite this entire sentence, we can confirm it’s still taking some used to thinking about Liverpool planning and training at Kirkby. Not Melwood.

Stupid rumour of the day

Our favourite rumour around Europe today is PSG boss Poch wanting to sell Mbappe to raise funds to pay for a Messi-Aguero attack, plus Sergio Ramos in defence.

Good fun for a year or so – what comes in 2023 when they all have to retire?!

Tweet of the day

This thread of Liverpool players made to look aged 10 is amazing but our favourite is Small Shaq!

