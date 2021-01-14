Duo absent from training & summer battle for Upamecano – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s training sessions are being scrutinised for availability ahead of the clash with Manchester United, while the rumours continue to swirl.

Upamecano on the market

RB Leipzig know their star centre-back Dayot Upamecano will leave in the summer, according to today’s reports.

There has been speculation about where he’ll go for well over a year now, but with the release clause in his contract kicking in at the end of 2020/21, that’s the moment the French defender will have to decide on where to go.

He can leave for a little over £37 million – probably a discount of around a third compared to his real market value – and there will be no shortage of sides keen on him.

The Guardian say the Reds will be one of them, though we’ve not yet fully decided on who our primary target will be, says Fabrizio Romano.

Great for the future if we land him, but not an immediate fix for the gaping hole at the back.

Pair still out ahead of United

Doesn’t look as though Joel Matip or Naby Keita will be involved this weekend.

Neither player were involved in the team training session ahead of our Anfield clash with Man United, which the Reds must win to go back to the top of the table.

It has really been another stop-start season for both, and while Keita’s area of the pitch is now pretty well-stocked after returns from injury for Milner, Ox and Thiago, the cupboard is bare in Matip’s role.

Fabinho and Rhys, Fabinho and Nat or Fabinho and Hendo? Klopp needs to get this call right on Sunday.

Jota and Tsimikas remain sidelined, too.

Transfers and Thiago

Maybe there’s another explanation for us not having immediately done business: who gets de-registered?

Quickfire LFC news

Utter shock as referee confirms Man United were favoured under Fergie (TIA)

Daniel Cabral being linked with Liverpool is exciting, until you realise the source of the rumour is a YouTube channel (SW)

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has recalled the time he, Klopp and Mane got in a big argument on his debut (f.l)

And McAteer says Trent “looks fried” but a drop-off was natural given his standards (Goal)

Around the Prem

Danny Ings has tested positive for Coronavirus and will sit out the weekend game against Leicester (BBC)

YouTube star and competition winner Jesse Lingard is heading on loan to Nice, which is, erm, nice (Sky)

Danny Rose might have his contract cancelled by Spurs so he can join West Brom, which must be one of the quickest falls from grace in the modern Premier League era (TS)

And Steve Bruce is in no danger of the sack despite Newcastle taking no points, attempting no shots, having no clue and generally being no use (Sky)

Stupid OTT PoV of the day

Anyone including more than one United player in combined “Liverpool-United XIs”.

Tweet of the day

Worth watching tonight

Arsenal are going to put four past Crystal Palace this evening at 8pm.